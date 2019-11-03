Cyberoptics Corp.
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen, COO
Exercised options: 16,667 Price: $7.48
Date: Oct. 28 Directly holds: na
H.B. Fuller Co.
Robert J. Martsching, officer
Shares sold: 1,700 Price: $49.29
Date: Oct. 30 Directly holds: 8,250
Graco Inc.
Caroline M. Chambers, officer
Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $9.06
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $46.39
Date: Oct. 28 Directly holds: 22,497
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $45.38
Date: Oct. 24 Directly holds: 75,748
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $44.88
Date: Oct. 25 Directly holds: 45,862
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter J. Jacullo III, director/ben. owner
Shares purchased: 2,372,551 Price:
Date: Oct. 23-24 $1.53-$1.69
Indirectly holds: 8,505,002
Peter H. Kamin, director/ben. owner
Shares purchased: 3,501,164 Price:
Date: Oct. 23-30 $1.55-$1.80
Direclty/indirectly holds: 5,844,092
Winmark Corp.
Brett D. Heffes, CEO
Exercised options: 21,369 Price:
Date Oct. 23-24 $59.77-$91.93
Shares sold: 7,439 Price: $182.54-$183.76
Date: Oct. 23-25 Directly holds: 126,700