Fastenal Co.
William J. Drazkowski, officer
Exercised options: 16,666 Price: $21
Shares sold: 16,666 Price: $36.77
Date: Oct. 21 Directly holds: 11,385
Willard D. Oberton, director
Exercised options: 100,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 100,000 Price: $37
Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 959,212
Jeffery Michael Watts, officer
Exercised options: 29,000 Price: $23.25-$27
Shares sold: 29,000 Price: $37.10
Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: na
Sleep Number corp.
Andrea Lee Bloomquist, officer
Shares sold: 26,250 Price: $47.97
Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 50,417
Brenda Joyce Lauderback, director
Shares sold: 4,565 Price: $48.03
Date: Oct. 21 Directly holds: 30,734
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $236.56
Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 1,695,831
U.S. Bancorp
Jeffry H. Von Gillern, officer
Shares sold: 5,357 Price: $56.67
Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 106,174