Fastenal Co.

William J. Drazkowski,  officer

Exercised options: 16,666 Price: $21

Shares sold: 16,666 Price: $36.77

Date: Oct. 21 Directly holds: 11,385

Willard D. Oberton, director

Exercised options: 100,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 100,000 Price: $37

Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 959,212

Jeffery Michael Watts, officer

Exercised options: 29,000 Price: $23.25-$27

Shares sold: 29,000 Price: $37.10

Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: na

Sleep Number corp.

Andrea Lee Bloomquist, officer

Shares sold: 26,250 Price: $47.97

Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 50,417

Brenda Joyce Lauderback, director

Shares sold: 4,565 Price: $48.03

Date: Oct. 21 Directly holds: 30,734

UnitedHealth Group Inc. 

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $236.56

Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 1,695,831

U.S. Bancorp

Jeffry H. Von Gillern,  officer

Shares sold: 5,357 Price: $56.67

Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 106,174