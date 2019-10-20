Fastenal co.
daniel L. Florness CEO
Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $36
Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 208,814
Sheryl A. Lisowski officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 8,750 Price: $27
Shares sold: 8,750 Price: $35.35
Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 600
general mills inc.
Jonathon j. nudi officer
Exercised options: 18,951 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 18,951 Price: $54.52
Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 62,705
MEdtronic plc
carol a. surface officer
Exercised options: 84,207 Price:
Date: Oct. 11 $62.76–$88.06
Directly holds: na
tactile systems technology Inc.
robert j. folkes COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $42.29
Date: Oct. 10 Directly holds: 77,854
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Exercised options: 4,813 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 4,813 Price: $42.62–$43.19
Date: Oct. 10 Directly holds: 45,862