Fastenal co.

daniel L. Florness CEO

Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $36

Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 208,814

Sheryl A. Lisowski officer, treasurer

Exercised options: 8,750 Price: $27

Shares sold: 8,750 Price: $35.35

Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 600

 

general mills inc.

Jonathon j. nudi officer

Exercised options: 18,951 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 18,951 Price: $54.52

Date: Oct. 14 Directly holds: 62,705

MEdtronic plc

carol a. surface officer

Exercised options: 84,207 Price:

Date: Oct. 11 $62.76–$88.06

Directly holds: na

tactile systems technology Inc.

robert j. folkes COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $42.29

Date: Oct. 10 Directly holds: 77,854

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Exercised options: 4,813 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 4,813 Price: $42.62–$43.19

Date: Oct. 10 Directly holds: 45,862