GENERAL MILLS INC.
Kofi A. Bruce, officer
Exercised options: 15,582 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 15,582 Price: $54.33
Date: Sept. 20 Directly holds: 20,065
MEDTRONIC PLC
James T. Lenehan, director
Exercised options: 1,813 Price: $44.13
Date: Sept. 25 Directly holds: na
SURMODICS INC.
Joseph J. Stich, officer
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $46.32
Date: Sept. 23 Directly holds: 48,824
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Richard Taylor Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $232.60–$234.20
Date: Sept. 17–20 Indirectly holds:
1,720,479
