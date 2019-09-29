GENERAL MILLS INC.

Kofi A. Bruce,  officer

Exercised options: 15,582 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 15,582 Price: $54.33

Date: Sept. 20 Directly holds: 20,065

 

MEDTRONIC PLC

James T. Lenehan, director

Exercised options: 1,813 Price: $44.13

Date: Sept. 25 Directly holds: na

SURMODICS INC.

Joseph J. Stich, officer

Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $46.32

Date: Sept. 23 Directly holds: 48,824

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

Richard Taylor Burke Sr., director

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $232.60–$234.20

Date: Sept. 17–20 Indirectly holds:

1,720,479