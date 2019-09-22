ALLETE Inc.
Alan R. Hodnik CEO
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $86.98
Date: Sept. 12 Indirectly holds: 62,105
Best buy co. inc.
corie s. barry CEO
Exercised options: 523 Price: $37.59
Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: na
ECOLAB INC.
darrell r. brown officer
Exercised options: 13,000 Price: $119.12
Shares sold: 12,678 Price: $198.09
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 8,383
GRACO Inc.
William J. Carroll director
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $46.53
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 56,644
Hormel Foods Corp.
DEANNA T. Brady officer
Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $15.49
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $44.03
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 46,303
Hormel Foods (Cont.)
thomas r. day officer
Exercised options: 50,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $44.26
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 132,267
kevin l. myers officer
Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 2,171 Price: $44
Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 20,303
Robert C. Nakasone director
Shares sold: 3,962 Price: $43.01
Date: Sept. 17 Indirectly holds: 81,578
MOSAIC Co.
william thomas monahan director
Shares purchased: 2,360 Price: $21.15
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 39,235
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
robert j. folkes COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $50.11
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 82,066
Toro co.
renee j. peterson CFO
Exercised options: 78,000 Price:
$14.11–$21.03
Shares sold: 78,000 Price: $74.02–$74.10
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 60,396
unitedhealth group inc.
richard taylor burke sr. director
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $232.60–$232.76
Date: Sept. 17–18 Indirectly holds:
1,725,479
u.s. bancorp
david b. o'maley director
Shares sold: 10,133 Price: $55.76
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 191,754