Hormel Foods Corp.

Kevin L. Myers officer

Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $12.48

Shares sold: 2,045 Price: $42.80

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 18,343

Regis Corp.

Kathryn Shawn Moren,  officer

Shares purchased: 1,525 Price: $16.34

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 65,878

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Ben G. Campbell,  COO

Exercised options: 26,319 Price:

$58.25–$68.81

Shares sold: 20,425 Price: $84

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 39,068

Surmodics Inc.

Gary R. Maharaj,  CEO

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $45.95

Date: Sept. 3 Directly holds: 137,653

Target Corp.

Michael Edward McNamara,  officer

Shares sold: 20,386 Price: $108.25

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 64,517

Toro Co.

Blake M. Grams,  officer

Exercised options: 11,400 Price: $21.03

Shares sold: 11,400 Price: $72.41

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 195

Bradley A. Hamilton,  officer

Exercised options: 6,680 Price: $15.88

Shares sold: 6,680 Price: $71.97–$72.04

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 2,842

Xcel Energy Corp.

Christopher B. Clark,  officer

Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $64.25

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 20,200

Kent T. Larson,  officer

Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $64.25

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 79,218