Hormel Foods Corp.
Kevin L. Myers officer
Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 2,045 Price: $42.80
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 18,343
Regis Corp.
Kathryn Shawn Moren, officer
Shares purchased: 1,525 Price: $16.34
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 65,878
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Ben G. Campbell, COO
Exercised options: 26,319 Price:
$58.25–$68.81
Shares sold: 20,425 Price: $84
Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 39,068
Surmodics Inc.
Gary R. Maharaj, CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $45.95
Date: Sept. 3 Directly holds: 137,653
Target Corp.
Michael Edward McNamara, officer
Shares sold: 20,386 Price: $108.25
Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 64,517
Toro Co.
Blake M. Grams, officer
Exercised options: 11,400 Price: $21.03
Shares sold: 11,400 Price: $72.41
Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 195
Bradley A. Hamilton, officer
Exercised options: 6,680 Price: $15.88
Shares sold: 6,680 Price: $71.97–$72.04
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 2,842
Xcel Energy Corp.
Christopher B. Clark, officer
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $64.25
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 20,200
Kent T. Larson, officer
Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $64.25
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 79,218