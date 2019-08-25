ANI Pharmaceuticals inc.
meridian venture partners owner
Shares sold: 7,579 Price: $68.18–$68.30
Date: Aug. 19–20 Indirectly holds:
2,219,259
bio-Techne Corp.
Charles r. kummeth CEO
Exercised options: 32,389 Price: $67.46
Date: Aug. 13–19 Directly holds: na
communications systems INC
Mark d. fandrich CFO
Shares purchased: 250 Price: $4.25–$4.28
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 6,253
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
TERRENCE G. SCHNEIDER officer
Shares sold: 2,636 Price: $13.61
Date: Aug. 15 Directly holds: 20,666
ECOLAB INC.
darrell R. brown officer
Shares sold: 2,280 Price: $207.95
Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 8,061
ECOLAB INC. (Cont.)
Michael c. McCormick general counsel
Exercised options: 4,900 Price: $71.54
Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: na
golden entertainment
anthony A. Marnell III director
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 16-20 $12.87–$13.75
Directly holds: 817,703
MOSAIC CO.
Cheryl k. beebe director
Shares purchased: 12,998 Price: $19.21
Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 23,704
northern oil and gas inc.
Robert b. rowling beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 985,100 Price: $1.60
Date: Aug. 14–16 Directly holds: 78,207,104
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
angela k. freeman officer
Exercised options: 14,700 Price: $63.58
Shares sold: 16,356 Price: $84.88
Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 31,250
tennant co.
david s. wichmann director
Exercised options: 3,641 Price:
$26.46–$34.28
Shares sold: 1,600 Price: $69.07
Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: 12,767
tile shop holdings inc.
peter j. jacullo III director, ben. owner
Shares purchased: 35,014 Price:
Date: Aug. 19–20 $2.30–$2.32
Indirectly holds: 6,132,451
Xcel energy inc.
Scott m. wilensky general counsel
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $61.71
Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: 104,963