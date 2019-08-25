ANI Pharmaceuticals inc.

meridian venture partners owner

Shares sold: 7,579 Price: $68.18–$68.30

Date: Aug. 19–20 Indirectly holds:

2,219,259

bio-Techne Corp.

Charles r. kummeth CEO

Exercised options: 32,389 Price: $67.46

Date: Aug. 13–19 Directly holds: na

communications systems INC

Mark d. fandrich CFO

Shares purchased: 250 Price: $4.25–$4.28

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 6,253

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

TERRENCE G. SCHNEIDER officer

Shares sold: 2,636 Price: $13.61

Date: Aug. 15 Directly holds: 20,666

ECOLAB INC.

darrell R. brown officer

Shares sold: 2,280 Price: $207.95

Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 8,061

ECOLAB INC. (Cont.)

Michael c. McCormick general counsel

Exercised options: 4,900 Price: $71.54

Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: na

golden entertainment

anthony A. Marnell III director

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price:

Date: Aug. 16-20 $12.87–$13.75

Directly holds: 817,703

MOSAIC CO.

Cheryl k. beebe director

Shares purchased: 12,998 Price: $19.21

Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 23,704

northern oil and gas inc.

Robert b. rowling beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 985,100 Price: $1.60

Date: Aug. 14–16 Directly holds: 78,207,104

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

angela k. freeman officer

Exercised options: 14,700 Price: $63.58

Shares sold: 16,356 Price: $84.88

Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 31,250

tennant co.

david s. wichmann director

Exercised options: 3,641 Price:

$26.46–$34.28

Shares sold: 1,600 Price: $69.07

Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: 12,767

tile shop holdings inc.

peter j. jacullo III director, ben. owner

Shares purchased: 35,014 Price:

Date: Aug. 19–20 $2.30–$2.32

Indirectly holds: 6,132,451

Xcel energy inc.

Scott m. wilensky general counsel

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $61.71

Date: Aug. 16 Directly holds: 104,963