Best Buy Co. Inc.

Kathy J. Higgins Victor,  director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $44.20

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $72.50

Date: July 1 Directly holds: 44,126

Calyxt Inc.

Manoj Sahoo,  officer

Shares sold: 1,494 Price: $12.70

Date: July 1 Directly holds: 65,323

Canterbury Park Holding Corp.

Randy Dehmer,  officer

Shares purchased: 500 Price: $12.20

Date: July 2 Directly holds: 500

 

 

Winmark Corp.

Steven C. Zola, officer, director

Shares sold: 2,804 Price: $174.43–$179.99

Date: June 24-28 Indirectly holds: 56,893