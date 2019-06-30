canterbury park holding corp.
Dale H. Schenian director, owner
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:
Date: June 20–24 $12.79–$12.96
Directly holds: 520,064
sleep number corp.
Suresh Krishna officer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $19.38
Date: June 20 Directly holds: na
SPS COmmerce Inc.
Archie C. Black CEO
Shares sold: 2,635 Price: $109
Date: June 20 Directly holds: 74,254
SPS COmmerce Inc. (cont.)
Philip E. Soran director
Exercised options: 2,060 Price: $10.13
Shares sold: 2,060 Price: $109.55
Date: June 20 Directly holds: 7,908
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes chief operating officer
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $56.02
Date: June 20 Directly holds: 94,702
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $53.44–$54.31
Date: June 25 Directly holds: 45,862
Toro co.
Amy E. Dahl officer
Exercised options: 2,900 Price: $15.88
Shares sold: 2,900 Price: $68.87
Date: June 20 Directly holds: 15,389
unitedhealth group inc.
Richard Burke Sr. director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.16
Date: June 25 Directly holds: na
winmark corp.
Steven C. Zola officer, director
Shares sold: 1,242 Price: $177.08–$179.99
Date: June 24-26 Indirectly holds: 58,455