canterbury park holding corp.

Dale H. Schenian director, owner

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:

Date: June 20–24 $12.79–$12.96

Directly holds: 520,064

sleep number corp.

Suresh Krishna officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $19.38

Date: June 20 Directly holds: na

SPS COmmerce Inc.

Archie C. Black CEO

Shares sold: 2,635 Price: $109

Date: June 20 Directly holds: 74,254

SPS COmmerce Inc. (cont.)

Philip E. Soran director

Exercised options: 2,060 Price: $10.13

Shares sold: 2,060 Price: $109.55

Date: June 20 Directly holds: 7,908

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes chief operating officer

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $56.02

Date: June 20 Directly holds: 94,702

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $53.44–$54.31

Date: June 25 Directly holds: 45,862

Toro co.

Amy E. Dahl officer

Exercised options: 2,900 Price: $15.88

Shares sold: 2,900 Price: $68.87

Date: June 20 Directly holds: 15,389

unitedhealth group inc.

Richard Burke Sr. director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.16

Date: June 25 Directly holds: na

winmark corp.

Steven C. Zola officer, director

Shares sold: 1,242 Price: $177.08–$179.99

Date: June 24-26 Indirectly holds: 58,455