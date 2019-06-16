ALLETE Inc.

Alan R. Hodnik CEO

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $84.74

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 73,756

ameriprise financial inc.

Randy Kupper chief technology officer

Shares sold: 5,160 Price: $150.38

Date: June 7 Directly holds: 23,702

Donaldson co. inc.

John Paul Wiehoff director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $21.44

Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $47.88

Date: June 6 Directly holds: 52,460

Digi international inc.

Tracy L. Roberts officer

Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $8.03

Shares sold: 22,180 Price:

Date: June 5-6 $11.41–$11.46

Directly holds: 38,401

ecolab Inc.

Leslie S. Biller director

Shares sold: 9,975 Price: $195.01

Date: June 6 Directly holds: 49,164

Angela M. Busch officer

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $48.06

Shares sold: 2,936 Price: $190.85

Date: June 5 Directly holds: 18,334

Michael A. Hickey officer

Exercised options: 32,600 Price: $71.54

Shares sold: 44,835 Price: $189.93–$190.71

Date: June 5 Directly holds: 34,989

golden entertainment

Anthony A. Marnell III director

Shares purchased: 16,800 Price:

Date: June 7-12 $13.33–$13.50

Directly holds: 807,704

golden entertainment

Blake L. Sartini II officer

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $13.87

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 787,271

medtronic plc

Geoffrey S. Martha officer

Shares sold: 11,000 Price: $96.05

Date: June 6 Directly holds: 48,918

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Adams A. Dirlam officer

Shares purchased: 12,755 Price: $1.94

Date: June 6 Directly holds: 483,688

sps commerce inc.

Archie C. Black CEO

Shares sold: 2,365 Price: $109–$109.28

Date: June 10-11 Directly holds: 76,889

Philip E. Soran director

Exercised options: 600 Price: $10.13

Shares sold: 600 Price: $109.62

Date: June 10 Directly holds: 7,908

TCF Financial Corp.

Michael S. Jones officer

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $19.58

Date: June 11 Indirectly holds: 183,015

Tactile systems technology INC

Robert J. Folkes COO

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $52.75–$53.80

Date: June 11-13 Directly holds: 96,808

bryan f. rishe officer

Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $53.25–$53.75

Date: June 10 Directly holds: 45,862

Target corp.

Stephanie A. Lundquist officer

Exercised options: 8,367 Price:

$48.31–$55.46

Shares sold: 8,367 Price: $88.01

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 34,286

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Peter H. Kamin director

Shares purchased: 216,918 Price:

Date: June 4-11 $3.88–$4.19

Directly/indirectly holds: 2,418,962

unitedhealth group inc.

richard Burke Sr. director

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $248

Date: June 11 Indirectly holds: 1,732,163

winmark corp.

steven c. zola officer, director

Shares sold: 1,362 Price: $170.31

Date: June 7 Indirectly holds: 59,697

XCEL Energy Inc.

benjamin fowke III CEO

Shares sold: 50,000 Price: $59.81

Date: June 7 Directly holds: 610,966

robert c. frenzel CFO

Shares sold: 4,400 Price: $58.60

Date: June 11 Directly holds: 51,471