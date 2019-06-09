Ecolab Inc.
Larry l. berger chief technology officer
Exercised options: 12,600 Price: $71.54
Shares sold: 12,600 Price: $188.53
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 29,503
golden entertainment
Thomas Edwin Haas officer
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $12.91
Date: May 31 Directly holds: 8,682
GRACO Inc.
Jeffrey P. Johnson officer
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $48.85
Date: June 6 Directly holds: 29,008
hormel foods Corp.
Elsa A. Murano director
Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $40.64
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 89,567
Robert C. Nakasone director
Shares sold: 32,695 Price: $39.75–$41
Date: June 3-5 Directly holds: 85,027
Dakota a. pippins director
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $40.29
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 87,722
Image Sensing Systems
Joseph Patrick Daly director
Shares purchased: 580 Price: $5.05–$5.15
Date: May 31–June 3 Directly holds: 6,000
MTS Systems Corp.
Jeffrey A. Graves CEO
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:
Date: May 31 $54.31–$54.46
Directly holds: 71,893
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Roy Ernest Easley director
Shares purchased: 40,000 Price: $1.97
Date: June 5 Directly holds: 195,900
Michael lewis reger president
Shares purchased: 49,000 Price: $2.04
Date: May 31 Indirectly holds: 10,238,053
sleep number Corp.
Jean Michel Valette director
Exercised options: 10,496 Price:
Date: June 4 $9,95–$18.50
Directly holds: na
sps commerce inc.
Sven A. Wehrwein director
Exercised options: 2,644 Price: $48.66
Shares sold: 2,644 Price: $105
Date: June 4-5 Directly holds: 7,235
surmodics inc.
Gary R. Maharaj CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $40.95
Date: June 3 Directly holds: 152,205
Tactile systems technology INC
Kevin H. Roche director
Shares sold: 4,907 Price: $50
Date: May 30 Directly holds: 40,311
Bio-TECHNE CORP.
John L. Higgins director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $63.03
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $203.67
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 3,526
Tennant co.
Carol S. Eicher director
Exercised options: 2,256 Price: $34.28
Shares sold: 1,335 Price: $58.97
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 14,685
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter J. Jacullo III director, owner
Shares purchased: 80,000 Price:
Date: June 4–6 $3.85–$4.23
Indirectly holds: 5,947,866
Peter H. Kamin director
Shares purchased: 105,504 Price:
Date: June 4-5 $41.7–$4.19
Directly/indirectly holds: 1,110,373
XCEL Energy Inc.
david l. eves officer
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $57.23
Date: May 30 Directly holds: 66,766