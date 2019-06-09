Ecolab Inc.

Larry l. berger chief technology officer

Exercised options: 12,600 Price: $71.54

Shares sold: 12,600 Price: $188.53

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 29,503

golden entertainment

Thomas Edwin Haas officer

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $12.91

Date: May 31 Directly holds: 8,682

GRACO Inc.

Jeffrey P. Johnson officer

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $48.85

Date: June 6 Directly holds: 29,008

hormel foods Corp.

Elsa A. Murano director

Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $40.64

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 89,567

Robert C. Nakasone director

Shares sold: 32,695 Price: $39.75–$41

Date: June 3-5 Directly holds: 85,027

Dakota a. pippins director

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $40.29

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 87,722

Image Sensing Systems

Joseph Patrick Daly director

Shares purchased: 580 Price: $5.05–$5.15

Date: May 31–June 3 Directly holds: 6,000

MTS Systems Corp.

Jeffrey A. Graves CEO

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:

Date: May 31 $54.31–$54.46

Directly holds: 71,893

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Roy Ernest Easley director

Shares purchased: 40,000 Price: $1.97

Date: June 5 Directly holds: 195,900

Michael lewis reger president

Shares purchased: 49,000 Price: $2.04

Date: May 31 Indirectly holds: 10,238,053

sleep number Corp.

Jean Michel Valette director

Exercised options: 10,496 Price:

Date: June 4 $9,95–$18.50

Directly holds: na

sps commerce inc.

Sven A. Wehrwein director

Exercised options: 2,644 Price: $48.66

Shares sold: 2,644 Price: $105

Date: June 4-5 Directly holds: 7,235

surmodics inc.

Gary R. Maharaj CEO

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $40.95

Date: June 3 Directly holds: 152,205

Tactile systems technology INC

Kevin H. Roche director

Shares sold: 4,907 Price: $50

Date: May 30 Directly holds: 40,311

Bio-TECHNE CORP.

John L. Higgins director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $63.03

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $203.67

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 3,526

Tennant co.

Carol S. Eicher director

Exercised options: 2,256 Price: $34.28

Shares sold: 1,335 Price: $58.97

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 14,685

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Peter J. Jacullo III director, owner

Shares purchased: 80,000 Price:

Date: June 4–6 $3.85–$4.23

Indirectly holds: 5,947,866

Peter H. Kamin director

Shares purchased: 105,504 Price:

Date: June 4-5 $41.7–$4.19

Directly/indirectly holds: 1,110,373

XCEL Energy Inc.

david l. eves officer

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $57.23

Date: May 30 Directly holds: 66,766