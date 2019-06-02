ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
David B. Nash director
Shares purchased: 1,445 Price: $68.76
Date: May 24 Directly holds: 5,236
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Hubert Joly CEO
Exercised options: 600,826 Price:
$18.02–$23.66
Shares sold: 600,826 Price: $64.35–$69.49
Date: May 23-24 Directly holds: 471,308
Rajendra Michael Mohan officer
Shares sold: 2,620 Price: $65.95
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 117,539
Kathleen Scarlett officer
Exercised options: 4,098 Price: $40.85
Shares sold: 4,098 Price: $65.29
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 32,738
Mathew Watson officer
Shares sold: 285 Price: $67.09
Date: May 23 Directly holds: 22,732
Bio-Techne Corp.
Brenda S. Furlow general counsel
Exercised options: 5,400 Price: $94.35
Shares sold: 5,400 Price: $200
Date: May 24 Directly holds: 2,189
Communications Systems
Steven C. Webster director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $2.81–$2.82
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 5,000
Ecolab Inc.
Laurie Marsh officer
Exercised options: 6,300 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 6.300 Price: $182.04
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 11,283
Elizabeth Simermeyer officer
Exercised options: 4,735 Price: $107.69
Shares sold: 3,875 Price: $183.90
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 6,546
Image Sensing Systems
Joseph Patrick Daly director
Shares purchased: 4,000 Price: $5.30
Date: May 23 Directly holds: 5,070
Medtronic PLC
Richard H. Anderson director
Shares purchased: 10,900 Price: $92.40
Date: May 24 Directly holds: 97,217
ROB tEN HOEDT officer
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $91.88
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 58,785
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Nicholas O’Grady CFO
Shares purchased: 75,000 Price: $2.02
Date: May 24 Directly holds: 817,450
Robert B. Rowling beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 1,000,060 Price:
Date: May 24-28 $2.05–$2.09
Indirectly holds: 75,713,616
Target Corp.
Janna A. Potts officer
Shares sold: 8,759 Price: $79
Date: May 23 Directly holds: 28,048
Tennant Co.
Carol S. Eicher director
Exercised options: 2,256 Price: $34.28
Shares sold: 1,335 Price: $58.97
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 14,685
UnitedHealth Group
Richard Burke Sr. director
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $241.99
Date: May 29 Indirectly holds: 1,742,163
Winmark Corp.
Steven C. Zola officer and director
Shares sold: 718 Price: $171.33–$176.64
Date: May 28-30 Indirectly holds: 61,059