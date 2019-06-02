ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

David B. Nash director

Shares purchased: 1,445 Price: $68.76

Date: May 24 Directly holds: 5,236

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Hubert Joly CEO

Exercised options: 600,826 Price:

$18.02–$23.66

Shares sold: 600,826 Price: $64.35–$69.49

Date: May 23-24 Directly holds: 471,308

Rajendra Michael Mohan officer

Shares sold: 2,620 Price: $65.95

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 117,539

Kathleen Scarlett officer

Exercised options: 4,098 Price: $40.85

Shares sold: 4,098 Price: $65.29

Date: May 29 Directly holds: 32,738

Mathew Watson officer

Shares sold: 285 Price: $67.09

Date: May 23 Directly holds: 22,732

Bio-Techne Corp.

Brenda S. Furlow general counsel

Exercised options: 5,400 Price: $94.35

Shares sold: 5,400 Price: $200

Date: May 24 Directly holds: 2,189

Communications Systems

Steven C. Webster director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $2.81–$2.82

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 5,000

Ecolab Inc.

Laurie Marsh officer

Exercised options: 6,300 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 6.300 Price: $182.04

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 11,283

Elizabeth Simermeyer officer

Exercised options: 4,735 Price: $107.69

Shares sold: 3,875 Price: $183.90

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 6,546

Image Sensing Systems

Joseph Patrick Daly director

Shares purchased: 4,000 Price: $5.30

Date: May 23 Directly holds: 5,070

Medtronic PLC

Richard H. Anderson director

Shares purchased: 10,900 Price: $92.40

Date: May 24 Directly holds: 97,217

ROB tEN HOEDT officer

Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $91.88

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 58,785

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Nicholas O’Grady CFO

Shares purchased: 75,000 Price: $2.02

Date: May 24 Directly holds: 817,450

Robert B. Rowling beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 1,000,060 Price:

Date: May 24-28 $2.05–$2.09

Indirectly holds: 75,713,616

Target Corp.

Janna A. Potts officer

Shares sold: 8,759 Price: $79

Date: May 23 Directly holds: 28,048

Tennant Co.

Carol S. Eicher director

Exercised options: 2,256 Price: $34.28

Shares sold: 1,335 Price: $58.97

Date: May 28 Directly holds: 14,685

UnitedHealth Group

Richard Burke Sr. director

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $241.99

Date: May 29 Indirectly holds: 1,742,163

Winmark Corp.

Steven C. Zola officer and director

Shares sold: 718 Price: $171.33–$176.64

Date: May 28-30 Indirectly holds: 61,059