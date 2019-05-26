3M Co.
Joaquin Delgado officer
Exercised options: 5,400 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 5,400 Price: $169.68
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 23,855
David B. Dillon director
Shares purchased: 1,200 Price: $169.50
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 5,348
Allete Inc.
Robert J. Adams CFO
Shares sold: 2,885 Price: $82.45
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 15,856
Kathryn W. Dindo director
Shares sold: 735 Price: $82.03
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 15,146
Alan R. Hodnik CEO
Shares shared: 4,000 Price: $82.24
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 77,232
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Robert E. Brown Jr. director
Exercised options: 2,209 Price: $6:36–$33
Date: May 16 Directly holds: na
MTS Systems Corp.
Jeffrey A. Graves CEO
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $56.31
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 70,893
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Michael J. Short officer
Shares sold: 152 Price: $81.89
Date: May 20 Directly holds: 24,327
Sleep Number Corp.
David R. Callen CFO
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $33.57
Date: May 22 Indirectly holds: 43,781
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes COO
Shares sold: 10,607 Price: $50
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 96,808
Richard J. Nigon director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $50.33
Date: May 15 Directly holds: 123,605
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $50.39–$51.16
Date: May 15 Directly holds: 45,862
Winmark Corp.
Mark L. Wilson director
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $13.01
Date: May 20 Directly holds: na
Xcel Energy Corp.
Kent T. Larson officer
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $58.43
Date: May 20 Directly holds: 104,193