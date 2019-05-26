3M Co.

Joaquin Delgado officer

Exercised options: 5,400 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 5,400 Price: $169.68

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 23,855

David B. Dillon director

Shares purchased: 1,200 Price: $169.50

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 5,348

Allete Inc.

Robert J. Adams CFO

Shares sold: 2,885 Price: $82.45

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 15,856

Kathryn W. Dindo director

Shares sold: 735 Price: $82.03

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 15,146

Alan R. Hodnik CEO

Shares shared: 4,000 Price: $82.24

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 77,232

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Robert E. Brown Jr. director

Exercised options: 2,209 Price: $6:36–$33

Date: May 16 Directly holds: na

MTS Systems Corp.

Jeffrey A. Graves CEO

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $56.31

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 70,893

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Michael J. Short officer

Shares sold: 152 Price: $81.89

Date: May 20 Directly holds: 24,327

Sleep Number Corp.

David R. Callen CFO

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $33.57

Date: May 22 Indirectly holds: 43,781

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes COO

Shares sold: 10,607 Price: $50

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 96,808

Richard J. Nigon director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $50.33

Date: May 15 Directly holds: 123,605

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $50.39–$51.16

Date: May 15 Directly holds: 45,862

Winmark Corp.

Mark L. Wilson director

Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $13.01

Date: May 20 Directly holds: na

Xcel Energy Corp.

Kent T. Larson officer

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $58.43

Date: May 20 Directly holds: 104,193