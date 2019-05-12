3M Co.
Gregory R. Page, director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $179.60
Date: May 7 Indirectly holds: 6,750
Allete Inc.
Madeleine W. Ludlow, director
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $82.51–$82.53
Date: May 7 Indirectly holds: 14,711
Bio-Techne Corp.
James T. Hippel, CEO
Exercised options: 35,000 Price: $86.25
Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $230.08
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 4,382
Ecolab Inc.
Bruno Lavandier, officer
Shares sold: 2,969 Price: $183.27
Date: May 2 Directly holds: 7,732
Jill S. Wyant, officer
Exercised options: 23,900 Price:
$48.06–$55.60
Shares sold: 29,300 Price: $179.07–$179.68
Date: May 7 Directly holds: 17,718
Fastenal Co.
Terry M. Owen, officer
Exercised options: 1,875 Price: $54
Shares purchased: 1,875 Price: $70.62
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 4,259
John L. Soderberg, officer
Exercised options: 30,000 Price: $56
Shares purchased: 30,000 Price: $70.62
Date: May 3 Directly holds: 5,781
Graco Inc.
Timothy R. White, officer
Exercised options: 6,000 Price: $8.86
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $52.18
Date: May 3 Directly holds: 47,004
Mosaic Co.
James C. O’Rourke, CEO
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $24.03
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 171,345
Nortech Systems Inc.
David B. Kunin, director, owner
Shares purchased: 3,209 Price: $3.95–$4
Date: May 2-8 Directly holds: 1,381,005
Polaris Industries Inc.
Stephen L. Eastman, officer
Shares sold: 8,028 Price: $97.94-$98
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 13,323
SPS Commerce Inc.
Archie C. Black, CEO
Exercised options: 3,645 Price: $16.64
Shares sold: 8.645 Price:
$103.71–$108.05
Date: April 30 Indirectly holds: 79.264
Michael J. McConnell, director
Exercised options: 4,785 Price:
Date: April 30 $71.57–$74.43
Directly holds: na
Kimberly K. Nelson, CFO
Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $16.64
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $103.71–$107.72
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 51,086
Surmodics Inc.
Gary R. Maharaj, CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $42.68
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 157,205
UnitedHealth Group
William C. Ballard Jr., director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.16
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $239.02
Date: May 6 Directly holds: 72,993
Frederick W. McNabb, director
Shares purchased: 6,430 Price: $233.21
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 7,879
David S. Wichmann, CEO
Shares purchased: 20,000 Price: $231.79
Date: May 3 Directly holds: 904,604
U.S. Bancorp
Jeffry H. Von Gillern, officer
Shares sold: 4,669 Price: $53.14
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 120,729
Winmark Corp.
Steven C. Zola, officer, director
Exercised options: 12,048 Price:
Date: April 30-May 3 $13.01–$22.15
Shares sold: 7,153 Price: $173.38–$186
Date: April 30-May 7 Directly holds: 61,777