appliance recycling centers of america inc.
Isaac Capital Group LLC owner
Shares sold: 149,679 Price: $5.21
Date: April 25 Directly holds: 110,125
calyxt inc.
daniel F. Voytas officer
Exercised options: 3,750 Price: $3.59
Shares sold: 3,750 Price: $16.31
Date: April 29 Directly holds: 92,982
CYBEROPTICS COrp.
Subodh K. Kulkarni CEO
Shares purchased: 500 Price: $17.48
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 70,362
Fastenal Co.
Sheryl A. Lisowski officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $42
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $71.38
Date: April 24 Directly holds: 1,169
Nicholas J. Lundquist officer
Exercised options: 37,500 Price: $54
Shares sold: 37,500 Price: $70.48
Date: April 25 Indirectly holds: 252,982
Reyne Kay Wisecup officer, director
Exercised options: 37,500 Price: $54
Shares sold: 37,500 Price: $71.15
Date: April 26 Indirectly holds: 10,000
GRACO INc.
Patrick John Mchale CEO
Exercised options: 182,610 Price: $23.85–$30.35
Shares sold: 182,610 Price: $51.17
Date: April 29 Directly holds: 199,857
Sleep Number COrp.
Shelly Radue Ibach CEO
Exercised options: 6,875 Price: $9.75
Date: April 25 Directly holds: na
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Richard Burke SR. director
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $229.75
Date: April 24 Indirectly holds: 1,752,163
gail r. wilensky director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.16
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $228.68
Date: April 24 Directly holds: 65,441