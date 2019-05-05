appliance recycling centers of america inc.

Isaac Capital Group LLC owner

Shares sold: 149,679 Price: $5.21

Date: April 25 Directly holds: 110,125

calyxt inc.

daniel F. Voytas officer

Exercised options: 3,750 Price: $3.59

Shares sold: 3,750 Price: $16.31

Date: April 29 Directly holds: 92,982

CYBEROPTICS COrp.

Subodh K. Kulkarni CEO

Shares purchased: 500 Price: $17.48

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 70,362

Fastenal Co.

Sheryl A. Lisowski officer, treasurer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $42

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $71.38

Date: April 24 Directly holds: 1,169

Nicholas J. Lundquist officer

Exercised options: 37,500 Price: $54

Shares sold: 37,500 Price: $70.48

Date: April 25 Indirectly holds: 252,982

Reyne Kay Wisecup officer, director

Exercised options: 37,500 Price: $54

Shares sold: 37,500 Price: $71.15

Date: April 26 Indirectly holds: 10,000

GRACO INc.

Patrick John Mchale CEO

Exercised options: 182,610 Price: $23.85–$30.35

Shares sold: 182,610 Price: $51.17

Date: April 29 Directly holds: 199,857

Sleep Number COrp.

Shelly Radue Ibach CEO

Exercised options: 6,875 Price: $9.75

Date: April 25 Directly holds: na

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Richard Burke SR. director

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $229.75

Date: April 24 Indirectly holds: 1,752,163

gail r. wilensky director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.16

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $228.68

Date: April 24 Directly holds: 65,441