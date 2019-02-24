3M Co.

Joaquin Delgado,  officer

Shares sold: 4,897 Price:

Date: Feb. 15 $207.30–$207.33

Directly holds: 23,746

Digi International Inc.

Jon A. Nyland,  officer

Exercised options: 64,898 Price:

$7.40–$10.81

Shares sold: 91,212 Price:

Date: Feb. 13-20 $13.30–$13.47

Directly holds: 17,052

Ecolab Inc.

Leslie S. Biller,  director

Exercised options: 5,200 Price: $38.63

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: na

Fastenal Co.

Sheryl A. Lisowski,  officer, treasurer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $42

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $62.50

Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 1,164

John L. Soderberg,  officer

Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $42

Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $63

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 5,741

H.B. Fuller Co.

Robert J. Martsching,  officer

Shares sold: 3,215 Price: $48.86

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 9,950

Graco Inc.

John Kevin Gilligan,  director

Exercised options: 21,300 Price: $15.03

Shares sold: 21,300 Price: $46.48

Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 46,101

Northern Oil And Gas

Crestview Partners III,  owner

Shares sold: 846,215 Price:

Date: Feb. 15-21 $2.51–$2.55

Indirectly holds: 38,464,048

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Angela K. Freeman,  officer

Shares sold: 2,914 Price: $91.01

Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 32,894

Sleep Number Corp.

Kevin Brown,  officer

Shares sold: 3,500 Price: $43.41

Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 9,892

Andrew P. Carlin,  officer

Exercised options: 34,190 Price:

$17.77–$33.32

Shares sold: 34,190 Price: $42.42

Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 41,554

Patricia Dirks,  officer

Exercised options: 6,600 Price: $17.36

Shares sold: 10,805 Price: $42–$43

Date: Feb. 14-15 Directly holds: 30,708

Shelly Radue Ibach,  CEO

Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $0.79

Date: Feb. 20

Shares sold: 25,112 Price: $42–$44

Date: Feb. 14-21 Directly/indirectly

holds: 112,184

Suresh Krishna,  officer

Shares sold: 14,025 Price: $42.62

Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 26,750

Brenda Joyce Lauderback,  director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $9.95

Shares sold: 7,058 Price:

Date: Feb. 19 $42.89–$42.95

Directly holds: 32,954

Michael A. Peel,  director

Exercised options: 6,863 Price: $6.23

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: na

Joseph Saklad,  chief tech. officer

Exercised options: 6,862 Price:

$23.61–$33.32

Shares sold: 5,302 Price: $43.63

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 51,640

SPS Commerce Inc.

Archie C. Black,  CEO

Shares sold: 7,982 Price:

Date: Feb. 14–15 $102.87–$108.48

Directly holds: 82,342

SPS Commerce (cont.)

James J. Frome, COO

Exercised options: 9,107 Price: $39.01

Shares sold: 19,670 Price:

Date: Feb. 13 $99.83–$112.52

Directly holds: 18,049

Kimberly K. Nelson,  CFO

Shares sold: 7,370 Price:

Date: Feb. 12–15 $94–$107.89

Directly holds: 50,955

Sven A. Wehrwein,  director

Exercised options: 2,672 Price: $27.55

Shares sold: 2,672 Price:

Date: Feb. 19–20 $108.32–$110

Directly holds: 6,415

Surmodics Inc.

Joseph J. Stich,  officer

Shares sold: 2,000 Price:

Date: Feb. 15 $54.44–$56.30

Directly holds: 54,494

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Gerald R. Mattys,  CEO

Shares sold: 50,000 Price:

Date: Feb. 14-15 $69.50–$71.43

Directly holds: 289,607

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $69.44

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 54,143