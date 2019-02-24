3M Co.
Joaquin Delgado, officer
Shares sold: 4,897 Price:
Date: Feb. 15 $207.30–$207.33
Directly holds: 23,746
Digi International Inc.
Jon A. Nyland, officer
Exercised options: 64,898 Price:
$7.40–$10.81
Shares sold: 91,212 Price:
Date: Feb. 13-20 $13.30–$13.47
Directly holds: 17,052
Ecolab Inc.
Leslie S. Biller, director
Exercised options: 5,200 Price: $38.63
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: na
Fastenal Co.
Sheryl A. Lisowski, officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $42
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $62.50
Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 1,164
John L. Soderberg, officer
Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $42
Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $63
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 5,741
H.B. Fuller Co.
Robert J. Martsching, officer
Shares sold: 3,215 Price: $48.86
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 9,950
Graco Inc.
John Kevin Gilligan, director
Exercised options: 21,300 Price: $15.03
Shares sold: 21,300 Price: $46.48
Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 46,101
Northern Oil And Gas
Crestview Partners III, owner
Shares sold: 846,215 Price:
Date: Feb. 15-21 $2.51–$2.55
Indirectly holds: 38,464,048
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Angela K. Freeman, officer
Shares sold: 2,914 Price: $91.01
Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 32,894
Sleep Number Corp.
Kevin Brown, officer
Shares sold: 3,500 Price: $43.41
Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 9,892
Andrew P. Carlin, officer
Exercised options: 34,190 Price:
$17.77–$33.32
Shares sold: 34,190 Price: $42.42
Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 41,554
Patricia Dirks, officer
Exercised options: 6,600 Price: $17.36
Shares sold: 10,805 Price: $42–$43
Date: Feb. 14-15 Directly holds: 30,708
Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO
Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $0.79
Date: Feb. 20
Shares sold: 25,112 Price: $42–$44
Date: Feb. 14-21 Directly/indirectly
holds: 112,184
Suresh Krishna, officer
Shares sold: 14,025 Price: $42.62
Date: Feb. 19 Directly holds: 26,750
Brenda Joyce Lauderback, director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $9.95
Shares sold: 7,058 Price:
Date: Feb. 19 $42.89–$42.95
Directly holds: 32,954
Michael A. Peel, director
Exercised options: 6,863 Price: $6.23
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: na
Joseph Saklad, chief tech. officer
Exercised options: 6,862 Price:
$23.61–$33.32
Shares sold: 5,302 Price: $43.63
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 51,640
SPS Commerce Inc.
Archie C. Black, CEO
Shares sold: 7,982 Price:
Date: Feb. 14–15 $102.87–$108.48
Directly holds: 82,342
SPS Commerce (cont.)
James J. Frome, COO
Exercised options: 9,107 Price: $39.01
Shares sold: 19,670 Price:
Date: Feb. 13 $99.83–$112.52
Directly holds: 18,049
Kimberly K. Nelson, CFO
Shares sold: 7,370 Price:
Date: Feb. 12–15 $94–$107.89
Directly holds: 50,955
Sven A. Wehrwein, director
Exercised options: 2,672 Price: $27.55
Shares sold: 2,672 Price:
Date: Feb. 19–20 $108.32–$110
Directly holds: 6,415
Surmodics Inc.
Joseph J. Stich, officer
Shares sold: 2,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 15 $54.44–$56.30
Directly holds: 54,494
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Gerald R. Mattys, CEO
Shares sold: 50,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 14-15 $69.50–$71.43
Directly holds: 289,607
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $69.44
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 54,143
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.