Canterbury Park Holding Corp.

Randall D. Sampson,   CEO

Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $6

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: n/a

Fastenal Co.

Michael John Dolan,   director

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $60

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: 12,500

Northern Oil and Gas

Crestview Partners III,  owner

Shares sold: 225,000 Price: $2.57

Date: Jan. 30 Indirectly holds:

42,107,580