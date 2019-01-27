Christopher & Banks Corp.
Jonathan Duskin, director, owner
Shares purchased: 154,714 Price:
Date: Jan. 16–17 $0.61–$0.63
Indirectly holds: 4,989,213
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Crestview Partners III, owner
Shares sold: 126,136 Price: $2.68
Date: Jan. 22 Indirectly holds:
43,653,848
UnitedHealth Group
William C. Ballard Jr., director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $20.68
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $266.61
Date: Jan. 22 Directly holds: 72,702
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 26,500 Price:
Date: Jan. 17-23 $260.55–$268
Directly holds: 1,766,872
National
Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost
As the Trump administration rolls back environmental and safety rules for the energy sector, government projections show billions of dollars in savings reaped by companies will come at a steep cost: more premature deaths and illnesses from air pollution, a jump in climate-warming emissions and more severe derailments of trains carrying explosive fuels.
National
End of shutdown still leaves contract workers hanging
Federal employees are turning on office lights and computers and reopening national parks and museums for the first time in weeks, but others employed by government contractors face still more uncertainty over when they'll resume work or whether they'll ever be paid for time lost to the stalemate over President Donald Trump's border wall.
Business
Unemployment unplugged: There are more people out of work than you think
A closer look at other employment information released by the BLS on a monthly basis reveals a different, less rosy picture.
National
List of regulation rollbacks for oil, gas and coal industry
Under President Donald Trump, federal agencies have moved to roll back regulations for companies that extract, transport and burn oil, gas and coal. Government analyses…
National
Minnesota agency looks to revamp landfill regulations
For decades in Minnesota, landfills for construction and demolition debris have not been required to use linings that stop toxic pollutants from seeping into groundwater. As the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tells it, the waste wasn't considered to be an environmental risk when the landfill rules were first implemented in 1988.
