Christopher & Banks Corp.

Jonathan Duskin,  director, owner

Shares purchased: 154,714 Price:

Date: Jan. 16–17 $0.61–$0.63

Indirectly holds: 4,989,213

 

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Crestview Partners III,  owner

Shares sold: 126,136 Price: $2.68

Date: Jan. 22 Indirectly holds:

43,653,848

 

UnitedHealth Group

William C. Ballard Jr.,  director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $20.68

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $266.61

Date: Jan. 22 Directly holds: 72,702

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares sold: 26,500 Price:

Date: Jan. 17-23 $260.55–$268

Directly holds: 1,766,872