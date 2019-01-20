IntriCon Corp.

Robert N. Masucci,  director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $3.03

Date: Jan. 9 Directly holds: na

Nicholas A. Giordano,  director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $3.03

Date: Jan. 9 Directly holds: na

 

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Crestview Partners III,  owner

Shares sold: 4,198,650 Price:

Date: Jan. 14-16 $2.42–$2.66

Indirectly holds: 44,412,984

 

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 5,000 Price:

Date: Jan. 15–17 $59.49–$60.85

Directly holds: 107,770

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $59.49

Date: Jan. 15 Directly holds: 57,143