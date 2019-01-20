IntriCon Corp.
Robert N. Masucci, director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $3.03
Date: Jan. 9 Directly holds: na
Nicholas A. Giordano, director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $3.03
Date: Jan. 9 Directly holds: na
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Crestview Partners III, owner
Shares sold: 4,198,650 Price:
Date: Jan. 14-16 $2.42–$2.66
Indirectly holds: 44,412,984
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 5,000 Price:
Date: Jan. 15–17 $59.49–$60.85
Directly holds: 107,770
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $59.49
Date: Jan. 15 Directly holds: 57,143
