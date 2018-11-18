CALYXT INC.
Daniel F. Voytas, officer
Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71
Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $13
Date: Nov. 8 Directly holds: 92,982
DELUXE CORP.
Keith A. Bush, CFO
Shares purchased: 2,020 Price: $49.60
Date: Nov. 7 Directly holds: 9,851
Jeffrey Louis Cotter, general cousel
Shares purchased: 2,035 Price: $49.20
Date: Nov. 7 Directly holds: 4,221
ECOLAB INC.
Douglas A. Baker Jr., CEO
Exercised options: 40,025 Price: $48.06
Shares sold: 40,025 Price: $160.20
Date: Nov. 7 Directly holds: 675,975
H.B. FULLER CO.
Traci L. Jensen, officer
Exercised options: 6,223 Price: $23.68
Shares sold: 4,129 Price: $46.01
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 16,868
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen A. Arcana, COO
Shares purchased: 3,500 Price: $14.25
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 21,934
Thomas Edwin Haas, officer
Shares purchased: 2,200 Price: $15.03
Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: 3,736
Mark A. Lipparelli, director
Exercised options: 6,666 Price: $7.34
Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: na
Charles Protell, CFO
Shares purchased: 13,340 Price: $13.90
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 143,434
NORTHER OIL AND GAS INC.
Crestview Partners III, owner
Shares sold: 2,865,329 Price: $3.49
Date: Nov. 7 Directly holds: 48,611,632
Roy Ernest Easley, director
Shares purchased: 40,000 Price:
Date: Nov. 13–14 $2.61–$2.63
Directly holds: 82,700
OTTER TAIL CORP.
Paul L. Knutson, officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $47.79
Date: Nov. 12 Directly holds: 3,484
REGIS CORP.
Jim B. Lain, COO
Exercised options: 2,173 Price: $15.50
Shares sold: 9,320 Price:
Date: Nov. 12–13 $17.80–$17.88
Directly holds: 139,485
SLEEP NUMBER CORP.
Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $40
Date: Nov. 8 Indirectly holds: 132,184
SPS COMMERCE INC.
Martin J. Leestma, director
Shares sold: 8,316 Price: $95.74
Date: Nov. 7 Directly holds: 12,619
SURMODICS INC.
Joseph J. Stich, officer
Shares sold: 2,000 Price:
Date: Nov. 9 $62.07–$64.45
Directly holds: 50,208
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Kenneth Irwin Shine, director
Shares sold: 163 Price: $274.83
Date: Nov. 9 Directly holds: 29,153
U.S. BANCORP
Andrew J. Cecere, CEO
Exercised options: 183,374 Price:
$25.35
Shares sold: 183,374 Price: $52.95
Date: Nov. 8 Directly holds: 720,820
John R. Elmore, officer
Shares sold: 19,418 Price: $53.59
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 86,710
Mark Runkel, officer
Exercised options: 6,347 Price:
$23.86–$28.70
Shares sold: 6,347 Price: $53.20
Date: Nov. 12 Directly holds: 72,086
WINMARK CORP.
Brett D. Heffes, CEO
Exercised options: 16,546 Price:
$51.17–$59.77
Shares sold: 1,883 Price:
Date: Nov. 8 $155.75–$156.84
Directly holds: 120,700
Kirk A. Mackenzie, director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $12.75
Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: na
