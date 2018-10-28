Best Buy Co. Inc.

Corie S. Barry,  CFO

Shares sold: 6,783 Price: $72.80

Date: Oct. 19 Directly holds: 83,154

Fastenal Co.

William J. Drazkowski,  officer

Shares purchased: 830 Price: $50.54

Date: Oct. 23 Directly holds: 5,596

Daniel L. Johnson,  director

Shares purchased: 965 Price: $51.56

Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 2,415

 

Proto Labs Inc.

Rainer Gawlick,  director

Exercised options: 1,600 Price: $5.56

Date: Oct. 22-24 Directly holds: na

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Exercised options: 2,483 Price: $0.73

Shares sold: 2,483 Price: $65.82

Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 113,236

Gerald R. Mattys,  CEO

Exercised options: 39,000 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 39,000 Price:

Date: Oct. 22 $63.67–$64.99

Directly holds: 294,129

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Peter J. Jacullo III,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 90,000 Price:

Date: Oct. 19–23 $6.07–$6.38

Indirectly holds: 5,530,172

U.S. Bancorp

Terrance R. Dolan,  CFO

Shares sold: 15,524 Price: $52.91

Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 120,726