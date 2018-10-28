Best Buy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry, CFO
Shares sold: 6,783 Price: $72.80
Date: Oct. 19 Directly holds: 83,154
Fastenal Co.
William J. Drazkowski, officer
Shares purchased: 830 Price: $50.54
Date: Oct. 23 Directly holds: 5,596
Daniel L. Johnson, director
Shares purchased: 965 Price: $51.56
Date: Oct. 22 Directly holds: 2,415
Proto Labs Inc.
Rainer Gawlick, director
Exercised options: 1,600 Price: $5.56
Date: Oct. 22-24 Directly holds: na
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 2,483 Price: $0.73
Shares sold: 2,483 Price: $65.82
Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 113,236
Gerald R. Mattys, CEO
Exercised options: 39,000 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 39,000 Price:
Date: Oct. 22 $63.67–$64.99
Directly holds: 294,129
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter J. Jacullo III, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 90,000 Price:
Date: Oct. 19–23 $6.07–$6.38
Indirectly holds: 5,530,172
U.S. Bancorp
Terrance R. Dolan, CFO
Shares sold: 15,524 Price: $52.91
Date: Oct. 18 Directly holds: 120,726
