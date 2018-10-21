Fastenal co.

Daniel L. Florness CEO

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $51.95

Date: Oct. 12 Directly holds: 104,164

holden lewis CFO

Shares purchased: 500 Price: $52.28

Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 3,500

Fastenal co. (cont.)

Terry M. Owen officer

Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $52.07

Date: Oct. 12 Directly holds: 4,249

TACTILE SYSTEMS TEchNOLogy inc.

bryan f. rishe officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $61.72

Date: Oct. 15 Directly holds: 70,328