Fastenal co.
Daniel L. Florness CEO
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $51.95
Date: Oct. 12 Directly holds: 104,164
holden lewis CFO
Shares purchased: 500 Price: $52.28
Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 3,500
Fastenal co. (cont.)
Terry M. Owen officer
Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $52.07
Date: Oct. 12 Directly holds: 4,249
TACTILE SYSTEMS TEchNOLogy inc.
bryan f. rishe officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $61.72
Date: Oct. 15 Directly holds: 70,328
