CALYXT INC.

Philippe Dumont,  director

Shares sold: 1,117 Price: $14.11

Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 18,177

Daniel Voytas,  officer

Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71

Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $13.84

Date: Oct. 9 Directly holds: 92,982

HORMEL FOODS CORP.

Kevin L. Myers, officer

Exercised options: 6,000 Price:

$6.32–$9.56

Shares sold: 2,734 Price: $39.90

Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 15,951

TARGET CORP.

Stephanie A. Lundquist, officer

Shares sold: 2,100 Price: $86

Date: Oct. 9 Directly holds: 22,832

 