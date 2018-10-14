CALYXT INC.
Philippe Dumont, director
Shares sold: 1,117 Price: $14.11
Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 18,177
Daniel Voytas, officer
Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71
Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $13.84
Date: Oct. 9 Directly holds: 92,982
HORMEL FOODS CORP.
Kevin L. Myers, officer
Exercised options: 6,000 Price:
$6.32–$9.56
Shares sold: 2,734 Price: $39.90
Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 15,951
TARGET CORP.
Stephanie A. Lundquist, officer
Shares sold: 2,100 Price: $86
Date: Oct. 9 Directly holds: 22,832
