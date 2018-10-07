Apogee Enterprises
Herbert Kent Parker, director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $41.52
Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 7,330
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry, CFO
Shares sold: 2,982 Price: $78.35
Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: 75,031
Mathew Watson, officer
Shares sold: 33 Price: $78.80
Date: Sept.28 Directly holds: 18,098
CAYXT INC.
Manoj Sahoo, officer
Shares sold: 2,521 Price: $14.84
Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 79,113
FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC.
David L. Kanen, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $6.41
Date: Oct. 2 Indirectly holds: 1,578,504
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $71.54
Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 113,236
Toro Co.
Kurt D. Svendsen, officer
Exercised options: 6,180 Price: $10.18
Shares sold: 6,180 Price: $60.55
Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 18,999
Toro Co. (Cont.)
Christopher Twomey, director
Exercised options: 19,292 Price:
$13.24–$14.12
Shares sold: 19,292 Price:
$60.01–$60.05
Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: $57,508
