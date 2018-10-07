Apogee Enterprises

Herbert Kent Parker,  director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $41.52

Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 7,330

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Corie S. Barry,  CFO

Shares sold: 2,982 Price: $78.35

Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: 75,031

Mathew Watson,  officer

Shares sold: 33 Price: $78.80

Date: Sept.28 Directly holds: 18,098

CAYXT INC.

Manoj Sahoo, officer

Shares sold: 2,521 Price: $14.84

Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 79,113

FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC.

David L. Kanen,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $6.41

Date: Oct. 2 Indirectly holds: 1,578,504

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $71.54

Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 113,236

Toro Co.

Kurt D. Svendsen, officer

Exercised options: 6,180 Price: $10.18

Shares sold: 6,180 Price: $60.55

Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 18,999

Toro Co. (Cont.)

Christopher Twomey,  director

Exercised options: 19,292 Price:

$13.24–$14.12

Shares sold: 19,292 Price:

$60.01–$60.05

Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: $57,508