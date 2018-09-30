Calxyt Inc.
Daniel F. Voytas officer
Exercised options: 4,666 Price: $3.59
Shares sold: 4,666 Price: $16
Date: Sept. 20 Directly holds: 92,982
Medtronic PLC
Geoffrey S. Martha officer
Exercised options: 49,799 Price:
$34.88–$38.81
Shares sold: 49,799 Price: $97.93
Date: Sept. 24 Directly holds: 59,202
Sleep Number Corp.
Shelly Radue Ibach CEO
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $38
Date: Sept. 19 Indirectly holds:
142,184
Toro Co.
William E. Brown Jr. officer
Shares purchased: 5,768 Price: $62.51
Date: Sept. 20 Directly holds: 180,222
UnitedHealth Group
Richard Burke Sr. director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25.08
Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: na
