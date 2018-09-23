Allete Inc.

Alan R. Hodnik CEO

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $75.70

Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 67,742

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Robert W. Schrepfer officer

Exercised options: 26,688 Price: $6.60

Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: na

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Amy C. Becker officer

Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $15.87

Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: na

Tod E. Carpenter CEO

Exercised options: 35,600 Price:

Date: Sept. 17 $17,28-$21.20

Directly holds: na

Richard Brent Lewis officer

Exercised options: 6,000 Price:

$15,87–$21.14

Shares sold: 3,209 Price : $58.99

Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 7,977

Wim Vermeersch officer

Exercised options: 21,500 Price:

Date: Sept. 12-17 $29.07–$57.05

Directly holds: na

Ecolab Inc.

Douglas M. Baker Jr. CEO

Exercised options: 120,075 Price:

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na

Angela M. Busch officer

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $36.63

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: na

Thomas W. Handley president

Exercised options: 42,3000 Price:

Date: Sept. 18 $55.60

Directly holds: na

Michael A. Hickey officer

Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 32,468 Price: $155.80

Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 43,633

ECOLAB INC. (cont.)

Daniel J. Schmechel CFO

Exercised options: 14,500 Price: $48.06

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na

Hormel Foods Corp.

Deanna T. Brady officer

Exercised options: 48,000 Price: $14.80

Shares sold: 48,000 Price: $41.05

Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 45,809

Terrell K. Crews director

Exercised options: 16,000 Price: $7.60

Shares sold: 6,630 Price: $42.07

Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 99,397

Dakota A. Pippins director

Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $39.59

Date: Sept. 19 Directly holds: 91,797

Nortech Systems Inc.

David B. Kunin director and owner

Shares purchased: 490 Price: $4

Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds:

1,376,036

Pentair Plc

Glynis A. Bryan director

Exercised options: 17,133 Price: $16.51

Shares sold: 17,133 Price: $45

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 17,982

Proto Labs Inc.

John B. Goodman director

Exercised options: 1,113 Price:

$62.68–$70

Shares sold: 1,113 Price: $162.95

Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 12,078

Sps Commerce Inc.

Martin J. Leestma director

Exercised options: 21,336 Price:

$12–$48.66

Shares sold: 5,136 Price: $99.35

Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 20,935

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes COO

Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73

Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $64.73

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 113,236

Gerald R. Mattys CEO

Exercised options: 21,098 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 21,098 Price:

Date: Sept. 17 $65.34–$68.46

Directly holds: 294,129

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price:

Date: Sept. 14 $68.63–$69.30

Directly holds: 73,328

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Peter J. Jacullo III owner

Shares purchased: 41,127 Price:

Date: Sept. 13-14 $7.14–$7.23

Indirectly holds: 5,440,172

Unitedhealth Group

Richard Burke Sr. director

Shares sold: 30,000 Price:

Date: Sept. 12-13 $263.41–$264.90

Directly holds: 1,796,112

Michele J. Hooper director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25,16

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $264.86

Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 32,865