Allete Inc.
Alan R. Hodnik CEO
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $75.70
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 67,742
ANI Pharmaceuticals
Robert W. Schrepfer officer
Exercised options: 26,688 Price: $6.60
Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: na
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Amy C. Becker officer
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $15.87
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: na
Tod E. Carpenter CEO
Exercised options: 35,600 Price:
Date: Sept. 17 $17,28-$21.20
Directly holds: na
Richard Brent Lewis officer
Exercised options: 6,000 Price:
$15,87–$21.14
Shares sold: 3,209 Price : $58.99
Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 7,977
Wim Vermeersch officer
Exercised options: 21,500 Price:
Date: Sept. 12-17 $29.07–$57.05
Directly holds: na
Ecolab Inc.
Douglas M. Baker Jr. CEO
Exercised options: 120,075 Price:
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na
Angela M. Busch officer
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $36.63
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: na
Thomas W. Handley president
Exercised options: 42,3000 Price:
Date: Sept. 18 $55.60
Directly holds: na
Michael A. Hickey officer
Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 32,468 Price: $155.80
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 43,633
ECOLAB INC. (cont.)
Daniel J. Schmechel CFO
Exercised options: 14,500 Price: $48.06
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na
Hormel Foods Corp.
Deanna T. Brady officer
Exercised options: 48,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 48,000 Price: $41.05
Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 45,809
Terrell K. Crews director
Exercised options: 16,000 Price: $7.60
Shares sold: 6,630 Price: $42.07
Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 99,397
Dakota A. Pippins director
Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $39.59
Date: Sept. 19 Directly holds: 91,797
Nortech Systems Inc.
David B. Kunin director and owner
Shares purchased: 490 Price: $4
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds:
1,376,036
Pentair Plc
Glynis A. Bryan director
Exercised options: 17,133 Price: $16.51
Shares sold: 17,133 Price: $45
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 17,982
Proto Labs Inc.
John B. Goodman director
Exercised options: 1,113 Price:
$62.68–$70
Shares sold: 1,113 Price: $162.95
Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 12,078
Sps Commerce Inc.
Martin J. Leestma director
Exercised options: 21,336 Price:
$12–$48.66
Shares sold: 5,136 Price: $99.35
Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 20,935
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes COO
Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73
Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $64.73
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 113,236
Gerald R. Mattys CEO
Exercised options: 21,098 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 21,098 Price:
Date: Sept. 17 $65.34–$68.46
Directly holds: 294,129
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price:
Date: Sept. 14 $68.63–$69.30
Directly holds: 73,328
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter J. Jacullo III owner
Shares purchased: 41,127 Price:
Date: Sept. 13-14 $7.14–$7.23
Indirectly holds: 5,440,172
Unitedhealth Group
Richard Burke Sr. director
Shares sold: 30,000 Price:
Date: Sept. 12-13 $263.41–$264.90
Directly holds: 1,796,112
Michele J. Hooper director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $25,16
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $264.86
Date: Sept. 13 Directly holds: 32,865
