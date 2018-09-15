3M Co.

eric d. hammes officer

Exercised options: 1,272 Price: $54.11

Shares sold: 1,272 Price: $216

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 4,362

BEST BUY CO. inc.

Mathew watson officer

Shares sold: 2,131 Price: $77.88

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 18,131

CALYXT Inc.

Daniel f. voytas officer

Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71

Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $16.13

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 92,982

donaldson Co. INc.

willard D. oberton director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $17.04

Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $56.85

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 16,051

WIM VERMEERSCH officer

Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $57.05

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: na

ECOLAB INC.

larry L. berger chief tech. officer

Shares sold: 9,317 Price: $153.65

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 31,163

timothy p. mulhere officer

Exercised options: 9,800 Price: $45.67

Shares sold: 9,800 Price: $152.59

Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 21,525

golden entertainment

lyle a. berman director

Shares sold: 141,685 Price: $24.50

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds:

1,266,576

HMN FInancial inc.

wendy s. shannon director

Shares purchased: 200 Price: $20.70

Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 3,842

Hormel foods corp.

glenn s. forbes director

Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $14.49

Shares sold: 13,200 Price: $41.56

Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 50,353

gary jamison officer and treasurer

Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $6.32

Shares sold: 8,000 Price: $39.75

Date: Sept. 5 Directly holds: 18,855

lori j. marco general counsel

Exercised options: 7,000 Price: $14.80

Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $41.50

Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 53,171

Intricon corp.

MICHAEL P. Geraci officer

Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $3.85

Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: na

Dennis L. Gonsior officer

Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $4.53

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: na

proto labs Inc.

arthur r. baker III chief tech. officer

Exercised options: 3,474 Price: $60.96

Shares sold: 3,474 Price: $154.81

Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 16,546

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

ben g. campbell officer

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $100

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 27,902

tactile systems technology inc.

robert j. folkes COO

Shares sold: 8,044 Price: $67.25–$70.05

Date: Sept. 4-10 Directly holds:

113,236

Tennant Co.

david W. huml officer

Exercised options: 13,416 Price:

$52.42–$66.97

Shares sold: 13,416 Price: $75.15

Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 7,569

bradley a. hamilton officer

Exercised options: 6,060 Price: $10.18

Shares sold: 6,060 Price: $62.74

Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 2,769

unitedhealth group

richard burke sr. director

Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $263.41

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds:

1,806,112

steven h. nelson officer

Exercised options: 38,249 Price:

$70.24–$160.31

Shares sold: 26.033 Price: $270.65

Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 30,638

gail r. wilensky director

Exercised options: 5,740 Price:

$22.43–$25.08

Shares sold: 5,740 Price: $263.45

Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 59,207

XCEL ENERGY INC.

lynn casey director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $48.89

Date: Sept. 5 Directly holds: 3,131

judith m. poferL officer

Shares sold: 7,182 Price: $48.84–$48.71

Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 18,278