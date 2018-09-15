3M Co.
eric d. hammes officer
Exercised options: 1,272 Price: $54.11
Shares sold: 1,272 Price: $216
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 4,362
BEST BUY CO. inc.
Mathew watson officer
Shares sold: 2,131 Price: $77.88
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 18,131
CALYXT Inc.
Daniel f. voytas officer
Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71
Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $16.13
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 92,982
donaldson Co. INc.
willard D. oberton director
Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $17.04
Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $56.85
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 16,051
WIM VERMEERSCH officer
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $57.05
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: na
ECOLAB INC.
larry L. berger chief tech. officer
Shares sold: 9,317 Price: $153.65
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 31,163
timothy p. mulhere officer
Exercised options: 9,800 Price: $45.67
Shares sold: 9,800 Price: $152.59
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 21,525
golden entertainment
lyle a. berman director
Shares sold: 141,685 Price: $24.50
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds:
1,266,576
HMN FInancial inc.
wendy s. shannon director
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $20.70
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 3,842
Hormel foods corp.
glenn s. forbes director
Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $14.49
Shares sold: 13,200 Price: $41.56
Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 50,353
gary jamison officer and treasurer
Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $6.32
Shares sold: 8,000 Price: $39.75
Date: Sept. 5 Directly holds: 18,855
lori j. marco general counsel
Exercised options: 7,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $41.50
Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 53,171
Intricon corp.
MICHAEL P. Geraci officer
Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $3.85
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: na
Dennis L. Gonsior officer
Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $4.53
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: na
proto labs Inc.
arthur r. baker III chief tech. officer
Exercised options: 3,474 Price: $60.96
Shares sold: 3,474 Price: $154.81
Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 16,546
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
ben g. campbell officer
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $100
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 27,902
tactile systems technology inc.
robert j. folkes COO
Shares sold: 8,044 Price: $67.25–$70.05
Date: Sept. 4-10 Directly holds:
113,236
Tennant Co.
david W. huml officer
Exercised options: 13,416 Price:
$52.42–$66.97
Shares sold: 13,416 Price: $75.15
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 7,569
bradley a. hamilton officer
Exercised options: 6,060 Price: $10.18
Shares sold: 6,060 Price: $62.74
Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 2,769
unitedhealth group
richard burke sr. director
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $263.41
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds:
1,806,112
steven h. nelson officer
Exercised options: 38,249 Price:
$70.24–$160.31
Shares sold: 26.033 Price: $270.65
Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 30,638
gail r. wilensky director
Exercised options: 5,740 Price:
$22.43–$25.08
Shares sold: 5,740 Price: $263.45
Date: Sept. 12 Directly holds: 59,207
XCEL ENERGY INC.
lynn casey director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $48.89
Date: Sept. 5 Directly holds: 3,131
judith m. poferL officer
Shares sold: 7,182 Price: $48.84–$48.71
Date: Sept. 7 Directly holds: 18,278
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.