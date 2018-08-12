Best Buy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry, CFO
Exercised options: 3,700 Price: $41.19
Date: Aug. 3 Directly holds: na
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Michael John Short, officer
Exercised options: 4,527 Price:
$58.25–$74.57
Shares sold: 4,527 Price: $96.12
Date: Aug. 6 Directly holds: 14,392
ECOLAB INC.
Roberto Inchaustegui, officer
Exercised options: 10,600 Price: $48.06
Shares sold: 10,600 Price: $145.71
Date: Aug. 2 Directly holds: 24,231
David W. Maclennan, director
Shares purchased: 500 Price: $146.40
Date: Aug. 2 Directly holds: 9,563
Michael McCormick, general counsel
Exercised options: 13,400 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 13,400 Price: $146.45
Date: Aug. 3 Indirectly holds: 51,528
GENERAL MILLS Inc.
Kofi A. Bruce, officer
Shares sold: 2,200 Price: $47.28
Date: Aug. 3 Directly holds: 19,813
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
AIR T Inc., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 25,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 8-9 $1.86–$1.92
Directly holds: 3,501,014
Loren A. Unterseher, director
Shares purchased: 9,550 Price:
Date: Aug. 3 $1,90-$1.92
Directly holds: 19,550
SPS Commerce Inc.
James J. Frome, COO
Exercised options: 3,280 Price: $30.89
Shares sold: 3,280 Price: $90
Date: Aug. 7 Directly holds: 28,612
TCF Financial Corp.
Brian W. Maass, CFO
Shares sold: 12,236 Price: $25.74
Date: Aug. 2 Directly holds: 89,471
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Robert J Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 3,043 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,043 Price: $47.54
Date: Aug. 1 Directly holds: 118,236
UnitedHealth Group
William C. Ballard Jr., director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price:
$25.08–$27.59
Shares sold: 10,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 8 $258.82–$258.84
Directly holds: 72,172
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $254.79
Date: Aug. 1 Directly holds: 1,826,112
WINMARK CORP.
Ronald G. Olson, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 8,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 2-9 $147.50–$147.55
Directly holds: 484,863
