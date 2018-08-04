Allete Inc.

James J. Hoolihan director

Shares purchased: 800 Price: $77.62

Date: July 26 Directly holds: 14,432

DIGI INTERNATIONAL Inc.

Jon A. Nyland officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $8.49

Shares sold: 10,000 Price:

Date: July 31-Aug. 1 $13.39–$13.58

Directly holds: 38,859

GENERAL MILLS INC.

HEIDI G. MILLER director

Exercised options: 13,204 Price: $34.09

Shares sold: 13,204 Price: $45.77

Date: July 31 Directly holds: 69,091

H.B. FUller CO.

Timothy J. Keenan general counsel

Exercised options: 4,300 Price: $20.57

Shares sold: 7,213 Price:

Date: July 30 $56.34–$56.40

Directly holds: 22,966

STEVEN KENNY officer

Shares sold: 2,200 Price: $56.19

Date: July 30 Directly holds: 30,579

Intricon corp.

Michael P. Geraci officer

Exercised options: 12,000 Price: $6.87

Date: July 31 Directly holds: na

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.

George W. Bilicic director

Shares purchased: 1,195 Price: $104.61

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 6,239

Gary E. Hendrickson director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $104.88

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 24,068

Lawrence D. Kingsley director

Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $105.38

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 17,115

Scott w. wine CEO

Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $104.09

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 335,154

PROTOLABS INC.

Rainer Gawlick director

Exercised options: 1,600 Price: $5.56

Date: July 26-31 Directly holds: na

Sleep number corp.

David R. Callen CFO

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:

Date: July 30 $27.88–$27.89

Indirectly holds: 27,805

SPS COmmerce inc.

Archie C. Black CEO

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $85.33

Date: July 31 Directly holds: 90.152

kimberly K. Nelson CFO

Exercised options: 18,215 Price: $39.01

Shares sold: 18,215 Price:

Date: July 31 $83.66–$86.18

Directly holds: 52,742

SURMODICS INC.

Gary R. Maharaj president

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $58.93

Date: Aug. 1 Directly holds: 174,586

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Lynn Larson Blake CFO

Shares sold: 766 Price: $48.08

Date: July 31 Directly holds: 60,004

Maggie Thompson officer

Shares sold: 2,660 Price: $47.98

Date: July 30 Directly holds: 34,802

WINMARK CORP.

Brett D. Heffes CEO

Exercised options: 18,500 Price:

$51.17–$53.34

Shares sold: 8,204 Price:

Date: July 31 $145.96–$147.19

Directly holds: 120,700

Steven A. Murphy officer

Exercised options: 5,150 Price:

$37.76–$53.34

Shares sold: 4,500 Price:

Date: July 31 $144.51–$146.88

Directly holds: 97,552