Allete Inc.
James J. Hoolihan director
Shares purchased: 800 Price: $77.62
Date: July 26 Directly holds: 14,432
DIGI INTERNATIONAL Inc.
Jon A. Nyland officer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $8.49
Shares sold: 10,000 Price:
Date: July 31-Aug. 1 $13.39–$13.58
Directly holds: 38,859
GENERAL MILLS INC.
HEIDI G. MILLER director
Exercised options: 13,204 Price: $34.09
Shares sold: 13,204 Price: $45.77
Date: July 31 Directly holds: 69,091
H.B. FUller CO.
Timothy J. Keenan general counsel
Exercised options: 4,300 Price: $20.57
Shares sold: 7,213 Price:
Date: July 30 $56.34–$56.40
Directly holds: 22,966
STEVEN KENNY officer
Shares sold: 2,200 Price: $56.19
Date: July 30 Directly holds: 30,579
Intricon corp.
Michael P. Geraci officer
Exercised options: 12,000 Price: $6.87
Date: July 31 Directly holds: na
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
George W. Bilicic director
Shares purchased: 1,195 Price: $104.61
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 6,239
Gary E. Hendrickson director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $104.88
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 24,068
Lawrence D. Kingsley director
Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $105.38
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 17,115
Scott w. wine CEO
Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $104.09
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 335,154
PROTOLABS INC.
Rainer Gawlick director
Exercised options: 1,600 Price: $5.56
Date: July 26-31 Directly holds: na
Sleep number corp.
David R. Callen CFO
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:
Date: July 30 $27.88–$27.89
Indirectly holds: 27,805
SPS COmmerce inc.
Archie C. Black CEO
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $85.33
Date: July 31 Directly holds: 90.152
kimberly K. Nelson CFO
Exercised options: 18,215 Price: $39.01
Shares sold: 18,215 Price:
Date: July 31 $83.66–$86.18
Directly holds: 52,742
SURMODICS INC.
Gary R. Maharaj president
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $58.93
Date: Aug. 1 Directly holds: 174,586
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Lynn Larson Blake CFO
Shares sold: 766 Price: $48.08
Date: July 31 Directly holds: 60,004
Maggie Thompson officer
Shares sold: 2,660 Price: $47.98
Date: July 30 Directly holds: 34,802
WINMARK CORP.
Brett D. Heffes CEO
Exercised options: 18,500 Price:
$51.17–$53.34
Shares sold: 8,204 Price:
Date: July 31 $145.96–$147.19
Directly holds: 120,700
Steven A. Murphy officer
Exercised options: 5,150 Price:
$37.76–$53.34
Shares sold: 4,500 Price:
Date: July 31 $144.51–$146.88
Directly holds: 97,552
