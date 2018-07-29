Christopher & Banks Corp.

Jonathan Duskin beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 27,890 Price:

Date: July 18-20 $1.03–$1.04

Indirectly holds: 4,834,499

CANTERBURY PARK Holding Corp.

Dale H. Schenian beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $15.21

Date: July 25 Directly holds: 512,710

GENERAL MILLS INC.

Richard Allendorf general counsel

Exercised options: 4,558 Price: $31.70

Date: July 19 Directly holds: na

Intricon Corp.

Michael P. Geraci officer

Exercised options: 22,000 Price:

Date: July 18 $4.69–$7.58

Directly holds: na

Dennis L. Gonsior officer

Exercised options: 32,500 Price:

Date: July 19 $3.85–$4.69

Directly holds: na

Greg Gruenhagen officer

Exercised options: 25,000 Price:

Date: July 18 $4.05–$4.69

Directly holds: na

Scott Longval CFO

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $4.69

Date: July 18 Directly holds: na

 

TACTILE SYSTEMS Technology INC.

Robert J. Folkes COO

Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73

Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $54.55

Date: July 18 Directly holds: 118,236

U.S. Bancorp

John R. Elmore officer

Exercised options: 58,924 Price:

$28.63–$40.32

Shares sold: 58,924 Price: $51.71

Date: July 23 Directly holds: 106.078