Christopher & Banks Corp.
Jonathan Duskin beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 27,890 Price:
Date: July 18-20 $1.03–$1.04
Indirectly holds: 4,834,499
CANTERBURY PARK Holding Corp.
Dale H. Schenian beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $15.21
Date: July 25 Directly holds: 512,710
GENERAL MILLS INC.
Richard Allendorf general counsel
Exercised options: 4,558 Price: $31.70
Date: July 19 Directly holds: na
Intricon Corp.
Michael P. Geraci officer
Exercised options: 22,000 Price:
Date: July 18 $4.69–$7.58
Directly holds: na
Dennis L. Gonsior officer
Exercised options: 32,500 Price:
Date: July 19 $3.85–$4.69
Directly holds: na
Greg Gruenhagen officer
Exercised options: 25,000 Price:
Date: July 18 $4.05–$4.69
Directly holds: na
Scott Longval CFO
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $4.69
Date: July 18 Directly holds: na
TACTILE SYSTEMS Technology INC.
Robert J. Folkes COO
Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73
Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $54.55
Date: July 18 Directly holds: 118,236
U.S. Bancorp
John R. Elmore officer
Exercised options: 58,924 Price:
$28.63–$40.32
Shares sold: 58,924 Price: $51.71
Date: July 23 Directly holds: 106.078
