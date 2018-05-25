CALYXT INC.
Daniel F. Voytas officer
Exercised options: 4,666 Price: $3.59
Shares sold: 4,666 Price: $16.63
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 100,521
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP.
Dale H. Schenian director
Exercised options: 9,000 Price:
Date: May 21 $6.66–$13.30
Directly holds: na
Communications systems Inc.
gerald D. Pint director
Exercised options: 2,035 Price: $3.44
Date: May 21 Directly holds: na
richard A. PRimuth director
Exercised options: 4,297 Price: $3.44
Date: May 21 Directly holds: na
curtis sampson director
Exercised options: 2,713 Price: $3.44
Date: May 21 Directly holds: na
randall D. Sampson director
Exercised options: 2,487 Price: $3.44
Date: May 21 Directly holds: na
Deluxe corp.
Lee J. Schram CEO
Exercised options: 213,235 Price:
Date: May 16 $25.45–$50.32
Shares sold: 49,067 Price: $71.05
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 275,872
GRACO INC.
Jeffrey P. Johnson officer
Exercised options: 90,000 Price: $9.06
Shares purchased: 90,000 Price:
Date: May 18-21 $46.35–$47.11
Directly holds: 43,437
IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS
AB Value Management owner
Shares purchased: 54,200 Price: Date: May 17-21 $3.91–$4
Indirectly holds: 979,554
james w. bracke director
Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $3.87
Date: May 17 Directly holds: 73.425
INsignia systems inc.
air T inc. beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 25,100 Price:
Date: May 18-21 $1.61–$1.63
Directly holds: 3,416,114
SURMODICS INC.
jose H. Bedoya director
Exercised options: 11,450 Price: $12.40
Shares sold: 11,450 Price: $48.17
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 19,439
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
robert J. Folkes COO
Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73
Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $46.05
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 118,236
Bryan F. rishe officer
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $46.02
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 86,828
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
richard Burke sr. director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $248.82
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 1,832,533
