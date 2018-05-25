CALYXT INC.

Daniel F. Voytas officer

Exercised options: 4,666 Price: $3.59

Shares sold: 4,666 Price: $16.63

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 100,521

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP.

Dale H. Schenian director

Exercised options: 9,000 Price:

Date: May 21 $6.66–$13.30

Directly holds: na

Communications systems Inc.

gerald D. Pint director

Exercised options: 2,035 Price: $3.44

Date: May 21 Directly holds: na

richard A. PRimuth director

Exercised options: 4,297 Price: $3.44

Date: May 21 Directly holds: na

curtis sampson director

Exercised options: 2,713 Price: $3.44

Date: May 21 Directly holds: na

randall D. Sampson director

Exercised options: 2,487 Price: $3.44

Date: May 21 Directly holds: na

Deluxe corp.

Lee J. Schram CEO

Exercised options: 213,235 Price:

Date: May 16 $25.45–$50.32

Shares sold: 49,067 Price: $71.05

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 275,872

GRACO INC.

Jeffrey P. Johnson officer

Exercised options: 90,000 Price: $9.06

Shares purchased: 90,000 Price:

Date: May 18-21 $46.35–$47.11

Directly holds: 43,437

IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS

AB Value Management owner

Shares purchased: 54,200 Price: Date: May 17-21 $3.91–$4

Indirectly holds: 979,554

james w. bracke director

Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $3.87

Date: May 17 Directly holds: 73.425

INsignia systems inc.

air T inc. beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 25,100 Price:

Date: May 18-21 $1.61–$1.63

Directly holds: 3,416,114

SURMODICS INC.

jose H. Bedoya director

Exercised options: 11,450 Price: $12.40

Shares sold: 11,450 Price: $48.17

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 19,439

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

robert J. Folkes COO

Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73

Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $46.05

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 118,236

Bryan F. rishe officer

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $46.02

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 86,828

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

richard Burke sr. director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $248.82

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 1,832,533