Ani Pharmaceuticals
Tracy Marshbanks director
Shares sold: 33,200 Price: $62.09
Date: April 18 Indirectly holds:
450,601
Capella Education Co.
John Kevin Gilligan CEO
Exercised options: 31,913 Price: $64.99
Date: April 17 Directly holds: na
Renee Jackson general counsel
Exercised options: 2,481 Price: $65.40
Date: April 18 Directly holds: na
Famous Dave’s Of America Inc.
Patrick D. Walsh beneficial owner
Exercised options: 68,814 Price: $3.50
Date: April 18 Directly holds: na
Hormel Foods Corp.
Mark A. Coffey officer
Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $9.56
Shares sold: 8,000 Price:
Date: April 13 $34.97-$34.98
Directly holds: 39,145
HORMEL FOODS (cont.)
Dakota A. Pippins director
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $35.04
Date: April 12 Directly holds: 93,427
Intricon Corp.
Robert N. Masucci director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $8.98
Date: April 17 Directly holds: na
Medtronic PLC
Denise M. O’Leary director
Exercised options: 1,590 Price: $50.34
Date: April 17 Directly holds: na
Pentair Ltd.
Randall J. Hogan Iii CEO
Exercised options: 100,000 Price:
$24.78
Shares sold: 100,000 Price:
Date: April 17 $71-$72
Directly holds: 96,187
Proto Labs Inc.
Rainer Gawlick director
Exercised options: 800 Price: $5.56
Date: April 11 Directly holds: na
Sps Commerce Inc.
Kimberly K. Nelson CFO
Exercised options: 5,968 Price: $25.32
Shares sold: 5,968 Price: $67
Date: April 17 Directly holds: 52,742
Surmodics Inc.
Bryan K. Phillips general counsel
Exercised options: 18,633 Price:
Date: April 10 $12.40-$20.37
Directly holds: na
Joseph J. Stich officer
Exercised options: 11,469 Price: $12.40
Date: April 13 Directly holds: na
Tennant Co.
HANS CHRIS Killingstad CEO
Exercised options: 44,271 Price: $10.08
Shares sold: 44,271 Price: $71
Date: April 17 Directly holds: 153,501
