Ani Pharmaceuticals

Tracy Marshbanks director

Shares sold: 33,200 Price: $62.09

Date: April 18 Indirectly holds:

450,601

Capella Education Co.

John Kevin Gilligan CEO

Exercised options: 31,913 Price: $64.99

Date: April 17 Directly holds: na

Renee Jackson general counsel

Exercised options: 2,481 Price: $65.40

Date: April 18 Directly holds: na

Famous Dave’s Of America Inc.

Patrick D. Walsh beneficial owner

Exercised options: 68,814 Price: $3.50

Date: April 18 Directly holds: na

Hormel Foods Corp.

Mark A. Coffey officer

Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $9.56

Shares sold: 8,000 Price:

Date: April 13 $34.97-$34.98

Directly holds: 39,145

HORMEL FOODS (cont.)

Dakota A. Pippins director

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $35.04

Date: April 12 Directly holds: 93,427

Intricon Corp.

Robert N. Masucci director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $8.98

Date: April 17 Directly holds: na

Medtronic PLC

Denise M. O’Leary director

Exercised options: 1,590 Price: $50.34

Date: April 17 Directly holds: na

Pentair Ltd.

Randall J. Hogan Iii CEO

Exercised options: 100,000 Price:

$24.78

Shares sold: 100,000 Price:

Date: April 17 $71-$72

Directly holds: 96,187

Proto Labs Inc.

Rainer Gawlick director

Exercised options: 800 Price: $5.56

Date: April 11 Directly holds: na

Sps Commerce Inc.

Kimberly K. Nelson CFO

Exercised options: 5,968 Price: $25.32

Shares sold: 5,968 Price: $67

Date: April 17 Directly holds: 52,742

Surmodics Inc.

Bryan K. Phillips general counsel

Exercised options: 18,633 Price:

Date: April 10 $12.40-$20.37

Directly holds: na

Joseph J. Stich officer

Exercised options: 11,469 Price: $12.40

Date: April 13 Directly holds: na

Tennant Co.

HANS CHRIS Killingstad CEO

Exercised options: 44,271 Price: $10.08

Shares sold: 44,271 Price: $71

Date: April 17 Directly holds: 153,501