C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
James Lemke officer
Shares sold: 4,346 Price: $92.75
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 175,830
Calyxt Inc.
Bryan Corkal CFO
Shares sold: 19,600 Price:
Date: Feb. 20 $20.24-$21.88
Directly holds: 78,400
Alain Godard director
Exercised options: 19,825 Price:
Date: Feb. 20–21 $3.59-$3.71
Shares sold: 19,825 Price: $19-$21.90
Date: Feb. 20-22 Directly holds: 39,200
Manoj Sahoo officer
Shares sold: 10,780 Price:
Date: Feb. 20-21 $19.13-$21.92
Directly holds: 87,220
Clearfield Inc.
Charles Hayssen director
Exercised options: 2,400 Price: $5.91
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: na
Digi International Inc.
Kevin C. Riley chief operating officer
Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $9.59
Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na
Graco Inc.
Jody Feragen director
Exercised options: 4,524 Price: $23.60
Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na
Otter Tail Corp.
Kevin Moug CFO
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $40.55
Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 58,669
Proto Labs Inc.
Sven Wehrwein director
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $107.00
Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 11,814
SPS Commerce Inc.
James Frome chief operating officer
Shares sold: 8,357 Price: $53.85-$54.37
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 28,612
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert Folkes COO
Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73
Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $31.15
Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: 118,277
Bryan Rishe officer
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $31.07
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 90,145
U.S. Bancorp
Paul W. Parker officer
Exercised options: 98,485 Price:
$39.49–$44.32
Shares sold: 98,485 Price: $55.87-$56
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 323,167
UnitedHealth Group
Richard Burke SR. director
Exercised options: 1,090 Price: $48.08
Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na
