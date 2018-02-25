C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

James Lemke officer

Shares sold: 4,346 Price: $92.75

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 175,830

Calyxt Inc.

Bryan Corkal CFO

Shares sold: 19,600 Price:

Date: Feb. 20 $20.24-$21.88

Directly holds: 78,400

Alain Godard director

Exercised options: 19,825 Price:

Date: Feb. 20–21 $3.59-$3.71

Shares sold: 19,825 Price: $19-$21.90

Date: Feb. 20-22 Directly holds: 39,200

Manoj Sahoo officer

Shares sold: 10,780 Price:

Date: Feb. 20-21 $19.13-$21.92

Directly holds: 87,220

Clearfield Inc.

Charles Hayssen director

Exercised options: 2,400 Price: $5.91

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: na

Digi International Inc.

Kevin C. Riley chief operating officer

Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $9.59

Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na

Graco Inc.

Jody Feragen director

Exercised options: 4,524 Price: $23.60

Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na

Otter Tail Corp.

Kevin Moug CFO

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $40.55

Date: Feb. 15 Directly holds: 58,669

Proto Labs Inc.

Sven Wehrwein director

Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $107.00

Date: Feb. 14 Directly holds: 11,814

SPS Commerce Inc.

James Frome chief operating officer

Shares sold: 8,357 Price: $53.85-$54.37

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 28,612

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert Folkes COO

Exercised options: 2,482 Price: $0.73

Shares sold: 2,482 Price: $31.15

Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: 118,277

Bryan Rishe officer

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $31.07

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 90,145

U.S. Bancorp

Paul W. Parker officer

Exercised options: 98,485 Price:

$39.49–$44.32

Shares sold: 98,485 Price: $55.87-$56

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 323,167

UnitedHealth Group

Richard Burke SR. director

Exercised options: 1,090 Price: $48.08

Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na