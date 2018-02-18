Bio-Techne Corp.
Charles Dinarello director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $65.47
Shares sold: 5,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 13 $135.76–$136.36
Directly holds: 8,212
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Jordan Kass officer
Shares sold: 1,700 Price: $91.34
Date: Feb. 13 Directly holds: 23,149
Christopher J. O’Brien officer
Shares sold: 3,909 Price: $90.85
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 44,921
John Paul Wiehoff CEO
Shares sold: 13,946 Price: $92.08
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 768,445
Graco Inc.
Caroline M. Chambers officer
Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $11.97
Shares sold: 9,939 Price: $42.03
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 20,676
Proto Labs Inc.
Robert Bodor officer
Exercised options: 1,891 Price: $57.88
Shares sold: 1,891 Price: $106.00
Date: Feb. 13 Directly holds: 19,755
John B. Goodman director
Exercised options: 2,715 Price: $53.34
Shares sold: 2,715 Price: $106.79
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 10,514
Regis Corp.
David Patrick Williams director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $15.50
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 96,861
Sleep Number Corp.
Shelly Radue Ibach CEO
Exercised options: 6,610 Price: $3.76
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: na
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert Folkes COO
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $30.48
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 118,277
