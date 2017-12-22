Best Buy Co. Inc.

Richard Schulze major shareholder

Shares sold: 75,000 Price: $65.19

Date: Dec. 15

Shares sold: 250,000 Price: $66.83

Date: Dec. 18 Indirectly holds:

38,556,160

Buffalo Wild Wings

Marcato Capital unknown

Shares purchased: 950,000 Price:

Date: Dec. 19 $156.60

Indirectly holds: 992,399

Capella Education Co.

Renee Jackson general counsel

Exercised options: 8,257 Price: $45.46

Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na

Peter Ramstad officer

Exercised options: 8,025 Price: $45.46

Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na

Andrew Watt officer

Exercised options: 1,503 Price: $45.46

Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Melissa Osland officer

Exercised options: 2,500 Price:

$15.87–$19.83

Shares sold: 1,453 Price: $48.26

Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 7,012

Fastenal Co.

Gary A. Polipnick officer

Shares sold: 2,634 Price: $53.44–$53.46

Date: Dec. 15 Directly/indirectly

holds: 59,323

Insignia Systems Inc.

AIR T Inc. major shareholder

Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $1.24

Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 1,847,103

Medtronic PLC

Bryan Hanson officer

Shares sold: 16,000 Price: $82.82

Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 88,818

Surmodics Inc.

Joseph Stich officer

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $30.18

Date: Dec. 11 Directly holds: 46,450

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Jordan Davis director

Shares sold: 40,000 Price:

Date: Dec. 13–14 $29.52–$29.53

Indirectly holds: 965,804

 

Target Corp.

Roxanne Schuh Austin director

Exercised options: 4,705 Price: $48.89

Shares sold: 4,705 Price: $62.61

Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 36,177

TCF Financial Corp.

Peter Bell director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $20.53

Date: Dec. 13 Indirectly holds: 64,015

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Todd Krasnow director

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $9.01

Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 109,696

UnitedHealth Group

Larry Chester Renfro officer

Shares sold: 22,598 Price: $221.75

Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 172,716

Winmark Corp.

Paul Reyelts director

Exercised options: 10,250 Price:

Date: Dec. 21 $12.75–$82.72

Directly holds: na

 