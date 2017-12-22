Best Buy Co. Inc.
Richard Schulze major shareholder
Shares sold: 75,000 Price: $65.19
Date: Dec. 15
Shares sold: 250,000 Price: $66.83
Date: Dec. 18 Indirectly holds:
38,556,160
Buffalo Wild Wings
Marcato Capital unknown
Shares purchased: 950,000 Price:
Date: Dec. 19 $156.60
Indirectly holds: 992,399
Capella Education Co.
Renee Jackson general counsel
Exercised options: 8,257 Price: $45.46
Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na
Peter Ramstad officer
Exercised options: 8,025 Price: $45.46
Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na
Andrew Watt officer
Exercised options: 1,503 Price: $45.46
Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: na
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Melissa Osland officer
Exercised options: 2,500 Price:
$15.87–$19.83
Shares sold: 1,453 Price: $48.26
Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 7,012
Fastenal Co.
Gary A. Polipnick officer
Shares sold: 2,634 Price: $53.44–$53.46
Date: Dec. 15 Directly/indirectly
holds: 59,323
Insignia Systems Inc.
AIR T Inc. major shareholder
Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $1.24
Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 1,847,103
Medtronic PLC
Bryan Hanson officer
Shares sold: 16,000 Price: $82.82
Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 88,818
Surmodics Inc.
Joseph Stich officer
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $30.18
Date: Dec. 11 Directly holds: 46,450
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Jordan Davis director
Shares sold: 40,000 Price:
Date: Dec. 13–14 $29.52–$29.53
Indirectly holds: 965,804
Target Corp.
Roxanne Schuh Austin director
Exercised options: 4,705 Price: $48.89
Shares sold: 4,705 Price: $62.61
Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 36,177
TCF Financial Corp.
Peter Bell director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $20.53
Date: Dec. 13 Indirectly holds: 64,015
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Todd Krasnow director
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $9.01
Date: Dec. 14 Directly holds: 109,696
UnitedHealth Group
Larry Chester Renfro officer
Shares sold: 22,598 Price: $221.75
Date: Dec. 15 Directly holds: 172,716
Winmark Corp.
Paul Reyelts director
Exercised options: 10,250 Price:
Date: Dec. 21 $12.75–$82.72
Directly holds: na
