Bio-Techne Corp.

Brenda S. Furlow general counsel

Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $94.35

Shares sold: 8,000 Price: $214.32–$216.75

Date: Dec. 12 Directly holds: 2,711

Charles R. Kummeth CEO

Exercised options: 703 Price: $67.46

Shares sold: 703 Price: $222.01

Date: Dec. 10 Directly holds: 135,956

 

Polaris Industries Inc.

Stephen L. Eastman officer

Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $68.20

Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $99.06–$99.71

Date: Dec. 13 Directly holds: 13,326

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $65.04

Date: Dec. 12 Directly holds: 69,430

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (cont.)

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Exercised options: 4,813 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 4,813 Price: $64.23

Date: Dec. 10 Directly holds: 45,862