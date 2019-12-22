Bio-Techne Corp.
Brenda S. Furlow general counsel
Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $94.35
Shares sold: 8,000 Price: $214.32–$216.75
Date: Dec. 12 Directly holds: 2,711
Charles R. Kummeth CEO
Exercised options: 703 Price: $67.46
Shares sold: 703 Price: $222.01
Date: Dec. 10 Directly holds: 135,956
Polaris Industries Inc.
Stephen L. Eastman officer
Exercised options: 7,500 Price: $68.20
Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $99.06–$99.71
Date: Dec. 13 Directly holds: 13,326
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $65.04
Date: Dec. 12 Directly holds: 69,430
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (cont.)
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Exercised options: 4,813 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 4,813 Price: $64.23
Date: Dec. 10 Directly holds: 45,862