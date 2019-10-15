– He was hectoring and imperious, domineering and defiant, audacious and cavalier.

In the nearly three weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump has struck a posture of raw aggression. His visceral defenses — at the most vulnerable point of his presidency — have shined a spotlight on Trump’s state of mind.

The president is now reprising many of his roles. He has bullied and projected — at times leveling against others the very charges he faces — while simultaneously depicting himself as a victim. And he has turned to ominous depictions of America, and in moments sounded an authoritarian tone.

Trump’s moods flared on Twitter. Five days after the impeachment inquiry began — on Sept. 29 — Trump sent forth a torrent of four dozen tweets and retweets, making it at the time the third most prolific day of his entire presidency. Over nearly 16 hours on Twitter, he suggested that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff be questioned for “Fraud & Treason” and quoted an evangelical pastor who warned that the impeachment of Trump would “cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation.”

Then on Friday, Trump passed that previous milestone with 59 tweets, 33 in just 20 minutes. All told, in the week before the inquiry’s launch, Trump averaged 18 tweets per day. In the two weeks, that doubled: On average, he was tweeting three dozen times a day.

His behavior during a news conference with the Finnish president appeared so erratic to some viewers that a hashtag — TrumpMeltdown — began trending on Twitter. Commentary about his mental fitness ensued.

Staring down impeachment, Trump has seemed to play the role of the nation’s Shakespearean monarch. At a rally Thursday night in Minneapolis, Trump boasted about his own fortitude in surviving so many ­scandals.

Raising his hand and twirling his fingers to point to his right temple, the president mused, “Maybe I’m a little different up here. I don’t know.”

Here is a look at some characteristics Trump has displayed — and the characters he has inhabited — since impeachment proceedings began.

Martyr

Trump strode onstage to rapturous applause at Target Center ostensibly to campaign for re-election in 2020. But he was obsessed instead with the 2016 election, delivering a jeremiad of persecution and self-pity.

“From Day One, the wretched Washington swamp has been trying to nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election, the election of 2016,” Trump said.

Victimization has long been central to Trump’s political identity, rooting him in the grievance politics of the right and inspiring in his millions of followers a duty to protect the president from any perceived threat. But Trump’s feelings of oppression and persecution have been especially pronounced during the impeachment crisis.

As Trump tells it, he is the ­victim of a corrupt “deep state” whistleblower who, along with other perceived enemies, has orchestrated a broad conspiracy to claim malfeasance in his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which, in his estimation, was “perfect.”

Driving Trump’s persecution mentality is his undying frustration that his electoral victory in 2016 is undermined by the fact that Russia ­interfered to boost his candidacy — and that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. “I was investigated, OK? Me! Me!” Trump told reporters Oct. 4 at the White House. “In my campaign — I ran, I won. I was investigated. You won’t say that, will you? I was investigated. I was investigated.”

Autocrat

In Trump’s “great and unmatched wisdom,” he is a leader to be obeyed.

In fact, the president offered that self-assessment in response to criticism of his decision to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria and, in doing so, abandon a longtime critical ally. “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” Trump tweeted.

But the general sentiment also reflected the often defiant posture Trump has adopted while facing impeachment, a “Dear Leader” tone more associated with an authoritarian regime than a democracy.

In defending his call with Zelensky, Trump used a similarly autocratic construction. “As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!” Trump tweeted.

The phrase is one with which the president is comfortable; Trump has asserted he has the “absolute right” to do something — including the absolute right to pardon himself — over a dozen times since taking office.

Conspiracist

Trump decried the impeachment effort against him as a “coup.” He accused the whistleblower — as well as the whistleblower’s sources — of spying on him and committing “treason.” He described the impeachment process being run by Pelosi and Schiff as “a totally compromised Kangaroo court.”

To Trump, the impeachment probe is evidence of a plot to remove him from office, part of a dystopian alternate reality he is combating with ominous language and dark proclamations. “As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 1.

In moments, Trump seems to understand the peril he faces — and acknowledges the differing ways he has responded to the impeachment threat. “What they did to this country is unthinkable,” he said Monday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “And it’s lucky that I’m the president, because I guess — I don’t know why — a lot of people said very few people could handle it.”

“I sort of thrive on it,” he ­concluded.









