inside the numbers
13
Receptions this season for Vikings wideout Adam Thielen; he had 113 in 2018.
5
Receptions this season for Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. He had 64 in 2018.
7
Penalties on the Vikings in Sunday's loss to Chicago, including a defensive holding call that negated a fumble recovery on Chicago's only TD drive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: This was a putrid Soldier Field loss, even by Vikings standards
The problems begin, but don't end, with frazzled quarterback Kirk Cousins, now 5-27 against teams with a winning record.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
A look back at Sunday's season finale.
Sports
Metro Top 10 football: Undefeateds fall in Class 6A
Three top teams in Class 6A lost for the first time: Eden Prairie, Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.
Vikings
Saints top Cowboys in 12-10 defensive struggle
Vonn Bell's forced fumble and two recoveries helped the Saints stifle a Dallas offense that had rolled through its first three games, and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals to lift New Orleans to a 12-10 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Vikings
Bears shut down Cook, who loses NFL rushing lead
Despite the Bears defense missing two stars in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons), Dalvin Cook had only 35 yards on 14 carries.