– From the outside, it looks like an ordinary commercial warehouse. When the lights come on, hundreds of thousands of shrink-wrapped boxes of medicines emerge from the gloom, stacked on shelves nearly five stories high.

This warehouse and several others across the country are part of the $7 billion Strategic National Stockpile, a government repository of drugs and supplies ready for deployment in a bioterrorism or nuclear attack, or against an infectious disease outbreak — of either a known pathogen or some unknown threat with pandemic potential, which global health officials dub "Disease X" — or other major public health emergency. There are antibiotics and antivirals.

For nearly two decades, the repository has been almost exclusively managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That will change under a Trump administration plan to shift oversight of the $575 million program to a different part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Doing so, proponents say, will keep the program intact but streamline decisionmaking.

But some health officials and members of Congress in both parties worry the move will disrupt a complex process that relies on relationships between the federal program and the state and local agencies responsible for distributing the medicine. The office of the assistant secretary for preparedness and response (ASPR) oversees awarding contracts to biotechnology companies. The CDC then is responsible for buying and replenishing the materials.

Come October, the ASPR will be in charge of choosing the products and purchasing them. "It will help coordinate and organize the delivery of vital medical responses," said Irwin Redlener of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.

But critics say it will allow biotech companies to lobby for more of their specialized, and often more expensive, drugs. And it's not clear whether the new structure will make Americans safer.

Officials won't say how many stockpile warehouses exist. But there are at least six. In the early hours of a crisis, the warehouse can send an affected city or region a "12-hour push package," a pre-configured cache of 130 containers of antibiotics, syringes and oxygen tubing, enough to fill the belly of a widebody plane.

In the section of the warehouse where biologic drugs such as botulism antitoxins are stored at minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, workers wear full-body insulated suits. They are limited to 20 minutes inside the two enormous freezers, just enough time to drive a forklift in and retrieve a pallet of medicine.

Nationwide, the repository contains enough medical countermeasures to add up to more than 133,995 pallets. Laid flat, they'd cover more than 31 football fields. The inventory exceeds 1,000 categories of drugs and other items, but CDC's budget hasn't always been able to keep up with the program's growing list of needs.

"It's a mission among many pressing missions," said Tara O'Toole, who helped review in 2016 the challenges facing the program. "Bottom line, it's a good idea to lay the responsibility of the cost of maintaining it on the same people who decide what to put in the stockpile."