473 Receiving yards for Vikings WR Adam Thielen, best in team history through four games. Randy Moss had 434 through four games in 2003.

3 Players since the NFL merger in 1970 who have at least 100 yards receiving in their team's first four games — Thielen, Randy Moss (2003) and Isaac Bruce of the Rams (2004).

33 New Vikings WR Aldrick Robinson had that many receiving yards on two catches Thursday night and both went for touchdowns, of 16 and 17 yards.