480 Yards of total offense, the second most under Mike Zimmer (558 vs. Atlanta in 2014 is first). The longest play was a 75-yard touchdown dart to Stefon Diggs.

4 The total number of tie games the Vikings have been involved in since 1974. The last one was also against the Packers in 2013, 26-26. The two teams also tied in 1978.

70 Yards lost on eight penalties by the Vikings. They eclipsed that total four times last season, the highest being 131 penalty yards against Pittsburgh.