Little about the show screamed success: No real action, just a bespectacled school dean conducting interviews, a sparse setting and students in the studio audience.

But “Inside the Actors Studio” bloomed into an unconventional hit for Bravo, while its host James Lipton, the former dean of the Actors Studio Drama School who created the show, became a celebrity among celebrities, the interviewer who could book pretty much everybody.

Now, after 24 years, more than 200 episodes and 20 Emmy nominations, Lipton, 92, is retiring and the show has found a new home on Ovation TV.

The channel dedicated to the arts has announced a two-year agreement with the Actors Studio, a 70-year-old group founded in New York by Elia Kazan as a workshop for artists to explore their craft.

“You know, it’s one of those things,” actress Ellen Burstyn, co-president of the Actors Studio, said of the change. “We started at Bravo when they were an arts network, and, over time, they have evolved into something else. Ovation has become the arts network; it’s a more suitable home for us.”

The arrangement allows Ovation to produce and televise the next incarnation of the series. Beginning next year, it will at first feature a rotation of hosts; Ovation will also run up to 10 past episodes of the show each year.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” Lipton said in a prepared statement. “I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft — and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition.”

Bravo, now popular for its “Real Housewives” franchise and “Watch What Happens: Live” With Andy Cohen, has all but abandoned its roots in cultural programming. It is also owned by NBCUniversal, and network executives provided input on the actors featured on “Inside the Actors Studio.” Lipton’s and Burstyn’s comments hinted at some friction over the format.

“We are very happy to be moving to Ovation,” Burstyn said. “And we are going to open [the show] up a little and focus not just on actors but also directors, screenwriters and other people who contribute to the overall artistry of film.”

Bravo, for its part, suggested the parting was a logical extension of Lipton’s decision to retire.

“ ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ was Bravo’s first original series, and it will always be a part our family,” the network said. “We’ve had a legendary run with Jim, and now that there will be a new host, we felt it was time to close this chapter and pass the baton.”

Lipton, who has long tailored his interviews to highlight the craft of acting, might not be going away entirely.

“He will be involved in this new iteration of the show as much as he wants to,” Burstyn said. “But we are going to have rotating members of the Studio host the show, people who understand and can talk about the craft.”