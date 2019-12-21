– Deep inside Taliban territory, high in the mountains that line the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a top-ranking militant commander cradling a Kalashnikov boasted of the group's victory against ISIS here. He declared that "when the Taliban comes, the peace will also come."

But a deadly Taliban attack on the U.S. military base in Bagram just hours earlier undermined his message of comity. Even as the group dispatched negotiators to forge a peace deal with the United States, commanders and fighters were describing a militancy committed to the use of violence to achieve its goal of regaining political power after more than 18 years at war with U.S. and Afghan forces.

The briefing earlier this month by the acting director of the Taliban's military operations, Moulawi Muhammad Ali Jan Ahmed, for a small group of Western journalists signaled the militants' quest for legitimacy on the global stage after years of being seen as enemy combatants. The Taliban controls or contests roughly half of Afghanistan, and peace talks could formalize the group's power.

"For the last 18 years, we have fought the Afghan government and the Americans, and our struggle will continue," said Ahmed, dressed in a black turban and camouflage jacket and flanked by deputies and aides. "They occupied our land. Our attacks will continue and also increase. Any power we have we will use against them, God willing."

The Dec. 11 Bagram attack, which killed two people and wounded more than 70, derailed the most recent round of peace talks in Doha, Qatar. Still, Taliban commanders cited it as an example of the increased pressure the group plans to place on American and Afghan government forces in the coming months.

"Compared to 10 years ago, yes, I believe the world sees us as more legitimate, and all of that is through our violence," said Saied, who is one of 14 Taliban military commanders responsible for Nangahar Province and who goes by a single name.

Uncertain future It is unclear what will happen to the estimated 80,000 fighters in the Taliban’s ranks if a peace deal is reached. The next step would be inter-Afghan negotiations.

Mullah Nik Muhammad Rahbar, 28, a commander responsible for Kabul Province, pointed to the resources freed up by the conclusion of the fight against ISIS in Nangahar, saying the Taliban would be able to shift back to conducting more high-profile attacks in Kabul and elsewhere.

"We launch attacks in Kabul because there are many foreigners there, many targets for us," he said.

Despite Taliban claims that the group targets only foreign forces and Afghan government facilities, attacks by the group have killed 922 civilians and wounded 2,901 just this year, according to the latest U.N. report. Taliban commanders in Nangahar said the group was doing everything it could to reduce civilian casualties, including setting up a commission to investigate attacks that kill civilians and imprison those responsible.

That the Taliban invited journalists to its territory in Nangahar to flaunt the group's victory over ISIS reflects "a slow realization within the Taliban that they have a terrible international image and, more precisely, that that's a problem," said Ashley Jackson, a researcher with the Overseas Development Institute who has done extensive fieldwork studying the Taliban.

"I think this is part of their preparation for what they see as peace talks which are imminently about to give them a huge amount of control over Afghanistan," she added.

A peace deal between American and Taliban negotiators is expected to lead to inter-Afghan talks, with the aim of forming a unified government in which some Taliban officials would assume formal positions of power. But any such accord could be years away — U.S.-Taliban talks have repeatedly broken down, and the Afghan government remains deeply divided on the issue of peace with the Taliban.

The possibility of peace also raises the question of what happens next to the estimated 80,000 fighters in the Taliban's ranks.

The mid-level and senior Taliban commanders gathered in Nangahar said that if a peace deal is successful, they would expect to "continue to serve" their country.

"I would want to serve my country the way I serve now," said Ahmed, who oversees operations in 20 provinces. "Or perhaps even more."