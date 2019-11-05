P.J. Fleck is making $3.6 million this season under terms of his previous extension, which he signed last December, keeping him under contract through 2023. His new contract, pending Regents approval, is a seven-year, $33.25 million deal that starts in 2020. A look at the key financials:

SALARIES

2020: $4,600,000

2021: $4,650,000

2022: $4,700,000

2023: $4,750,000

2024: $4,800,000

2025: $4,850,000

2026: $4,900,000

BUYOUTS

The amount Fleck would owes back to the Gophers if he leaves ...

In 2020: $10 million

In 2021: $4.5 million

In 2022 or 2023: $3 million

In 2024 or 2025: $2 million

In 2026: $0

If the Gophers fire Fleck, they would owe him 65% of the salary he is scheduled to make through 2026. So, for example, if they wanted to fire Fleck after the 2021 season, they would owe him $15.6 million.