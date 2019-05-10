﻿At first glance, it looked like a set of black numbers and letters written in English, perhaps with symbols included.

It had gone unnoticed for nearly 200 years in a cave nestled in a wooded hillside overlooking Fort Payne, Ala. — population 14,000, about 60 miles southwest of Chattanooga, Tenn. — and was partly covered by graffiti.

But when cave explorers found the inscriptions, they realized the significance. After years of research and analysis, a team of American Indian scholars and anthropologists determined the inscriptions are the first evidence of the Cherokee syllabary — the tribe’s written system that uses symbols to create words — ever found in a cave. It details the “secluded, ceremonial” activities of the tribe that once occupied the area.

“People had probably been looking at and passing by this for years, but they just didn’t know what they were looking at,” said Beau Duke Carroll, a Cherokee who co-authored a story in the anthropology magazine Antiquity on the inscriptions.

The inscriptions inside Manitou Cave of Alabama are in the Cherokee syllabary developed by Cherokee scholar Sequoyah. He had enlisted in the U.S. Army under Andrew Jackson to fight rebelling Creek Indians and had become interested in how whites used the alphabet to communicate.

Sequoyah eventually developed a written system from the Cherokee language, which became the tribe’s official written language. The syllabary came to look similar to English letters so it would work on a printing press. Cherokees later published their own newspaper, the Cherokee Phoenix.

It was one of the earliest written systems for tribes and was invented from other alphabets, experts said. By the 1820s, scholars said, more than half of Cherokees could use the syllabary — a far higher literacy rate than most tribes had with their written languages. Using the syllabary was also helpful in allowing Cherokees to send messages as they contended with white invaders.

The caves, which sit on private land and are now closed to the public, were used by Cherokees as places for rituals and ceremonies. Scholars said the inscriptions reflect the conflict they faced, as some Cherokees chose to assimilate and others wanted to resist.

“This puts a definitive face on the use of syllabary and it shows us — in their own words — what the Cherokees of that time were doing,” said Jan Simek, an anthropologist at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. “For archaeologists, that’s a remarkable outcome because you’re usually interpreting symbols or words. But here they are telling us, ‘We were practicing in our old ways — look.’ ”

David Penney, an associate director for scholarship, exhibitions and public engagement at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, said the Cherokee syllabary found in the cave is especially interesting because “history is often written by the victors. And this really is an aspect of Cherokee history that really comes from the Cherokees themselves.”

For Carroll, the cave was a chance to look deep in his own people’s history and see his tribe’s written language in a spot where it had existed for generations. He spent three years studying the inscriptions.

“To find it like it had been since 1828” was a special moment, he said.

“It was like I had just gotten there right after they left.”