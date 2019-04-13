A federal workplace investigation found rampant sexual harassment and retaliation at AccuWeather, a federal contractor, including groping, touching and kissing of subordinates without consent. AccuWeather's chief executive at the time, Barry Myers, has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The results of the investigation, not previously reported, were compiled last year by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. It determined that AccuWeather, under Myers, fostered a culture ripe for sexual harassment, turned a blind eye to egregious allegations and retaliated against those who complained.

According to the report, the investigation was prompted by a complaint filed Sept. 6, 2016, alleging a "hostile work environment and termination based on sexual orientation and sex," followed by myriad other complaints from AccuWeather employees.

"Over two dozen witnesses spanning many different departments and in positions ranging from administrative support to senior management described unlawful sexual harassment that occurred at the company," the report says. "This sexual harassment was so severe and pervasive, that some female employees resigned."

The investigation, which began in March 2017, also found that AccuWeather was "aware" of the sexual harassment but took no action to correct it, despite the company's claims that it was not privy to any harassing activity.

Myers, tapped by Trump in 2017 to lead NOAA, became AccuWeather's chief executive in 2007 and stepped down Jan. 1, agreeing to divest himself of any company ownership in accordance with an ethics pledge to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. His brother, Joel Myers, is founder and president of AccuWeather.

A Senate committee fast-tracked Myers's nomination on April 3, when it voted without debate to advance it to the Senate floor. The vote broke along party lines, 14-12, with Republicans in favor of Myers.

Barry Myers did not return an e-mail requesting comment.

The report lists numerous examples of the alleged harassing behavior.

Multiple witnesses claimed a "high-profile male employee" in the Digital Media Content and Operations department hugged, touched and kissed female employees on the mouth without their consent. The vice president of human resources at AccuWeather told the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs that he was shocked at the allegations and claimed to have no knowledge, despite several witnesses telling investigators they reported the man's conduct to that vice president.

Investigators found the vice president of human resources' claims of "no knowledge" incredible, citing the volume of contradictory witness statements and documentary evidence. When one of these claims into the male employee was investigated by human resources, no action was taken, according to the report.

Moreover, "several" senior male managers, including at least one executive, participated in sexual relationships with subordinate employees. Women in these relationships received career opportunities and job perks not made available to those who did not engage in them. A woman was overheard complaining about these relationships by the vice president of human resources, then was terminated days later, according to the report.

One woman alleged an AccuWeather executive used "profane and sexually explicit name-calling" and "obscene references" to sexual orientation in communication with employees.

The investigation also found AccuWeather "did not take reasonable action to prevent and remedy harassing conduct." The report cites a policy manual that directs concerned employees to file a complaint with the company's "Ombudsman Committee" — which the investigation determined "did not exist and had not been active for over two years."

"When employees did complain to their supervisors or HR, no remedial action was taken," the report read. "Some employees … were subjected to retaliation based on their complaints. Multiple witnesses described being fearful that they would be terminated and blacklisted if they complained about sexual harassment."

Rhonda Seaton, director of marketing communications at AccuWeather, said the company "continues to deny the allegations and claims."

"We determined it was much more productive and effective to use this opportunity to partner with the OFCCP voluntarily to further enhance our strong programs to promote workplace inclusion and diversity rather than spend time and money needlessly on protracted legal negotiations," she said.

The report indicates AccuWeather referenced its internal complaint process and harassment avoidance policy, which all staff members are required to follow. Employees are also required to receive anti-harassment and discrimination training.

The Washington Post previously reported on AccuWeather's agreement to pay $290,000 as part of a settlement, detailed in a conciliation agreement in June. It included a letter that was sent to former employees who worked at AccuWeather between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 21, 2017, who were notified they were eligible to receive at least $7,250 as part of the settlement.