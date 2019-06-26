MIAMI — Authorities say at least 10 people at a South Florida jail have been hospitalized after falling ill.
The Miami Herald reports seven inmates in the Miami-Dade County Jail were hospitalized from inhaling an unknown substance over the last five days. Officials say three corrections staff members were also taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after being sick from breathing what was in the air.
Miami Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the people were nauseated and vomiting.
Jail spokesman Juan Diasgranados says there is an investigation into what caused the illness. He says contraband drugs are a chief suspect.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Journalists allowed in to troubled migrant detention center
U.S. officials opened a Texas Border Patrol facility to journalists on Wednesday, offering a first inside glimpse of the station since migrant children reported living there in squalid conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitation.
National
Court: Who has right to defend 'Obamacare'?
A federal appeals court on Wednesday requested written arguments on whether the House of Representatives and numerous Democratic-leaning states can step in to appeal a federal judge's ruling that struck down President Barack Obama's health care law.
Variety
Company in fatal crash has history of violations
The company that employed a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead has a history of violations.
National
New torture claims in US case against ex-Sri Lankan official
Military and police forces led by Sri Lanka's former defense secretary, now a presidential hopeful, repeatedly tortured and raped political opponents, in some cases branding them with hot metal rods and lashing them with electrical cables, according to new allegations made Wednesday by 10 men and women in an American court.
Music
Britney Spears' conservatorship sues blogger for defamation
The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears' personal life and career sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar Wednesday in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the so-called "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will.