NEW YORK — A man serving an eight-year prison term had something to say to the judge who sentenced him — check out my new song!
The Daily News reports John Star wrote to Judge I. Leo Glasser in a letter filed last week to tell him about a music single, "African Girl."
Star, who is serving an eight-year sentence in Pennsylvania after admitting in 2015 to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, recorded the song a few years ago over the phone.
A music producer told the Daily News he got the recording from a friend and built a song around it.
Glasser is a federal judge in Brooklyn.
When asked by the Daily News if he would listen to the song, he said, "I might," and declined further comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info
President Donald Trump's legal team would advise that he refuse to submit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller unless the team can review classified information shared with select lawmakers about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling, Trump's personal lawyer said Sunday.
National
Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown
President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he will never sign another foot-tall, $1 trillion-plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March. His message to lawmakers in both parties: Get your act together before the next budget lands on my desk.
National
Inmate writes judge who sentenced him to announce new song
A man serving an eight-year prison term had something to say to the judge who sentenced him — check out my new song!
Nation
Retired English teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back
"Poor writing is not something I abide. If someone is capable of doing better, then they should do better," she said.
National
Trump says US team in NKorea planning summit with Kim
President Donald Trump said Sunday a U.S. team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jon Un, raising expectations…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.