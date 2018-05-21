MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An inmate whose reported boasting in prison inspired police to dig for the remains of up to seven girls who have been missing for decades in suburban Detroit says he's not aware of any bodies at the site.

Arthur Ream spoke by phone from prison with the Detroit Free Press . In remarks published Monday, he said there's "no bodies there that I know of."

Police were inspired to dig in Macomb Township this month after talking to Ream, who was locked up in 2008 for slaying a 13-year-old girl. Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found a decade ago near the same woods about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

In the newspaper interview, Ream repeats his claim that Cindy's death was accidental and he denies killing anyone at all.