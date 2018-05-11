MADISON, Wis. — Police in Kenosha are searching for a prisoner who jumped over a fence and ran away.
Lt. Tim Schaal says guards at the minimum-security Kenosha Correctional Center noticed 33-year Jared McGovern was missing during a headcount Thursday evening. He says surveillance video shows McGovern leaping a fence and running off.
Police have checked the addresses of his family and associates but hadn't located him as of Friday morning.
The state Department of Corrections describes McGovern as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Schaal says he was last seen wearing a gray prison sweatshirt and gray prison sweatpants.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Ruling: Minneapolis cannot enforce sick leave rules for employers outside city
The ordinance "casts its net too far," said Judge Mel Dickstein.
National
Motorist sentenced for hitting and killing officer with SUV
The motorist who struck and killed a Wayzata police officer as he removed debris from a highway last September has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Local
Mound woman sentenced for running over Wayzata cop
Beth Freeman had cocaine in her system and was driving without a license.
West Metro
Son's death pushes Minn. mom into fight over rising drug prices
Mother of young Minneapolis man who died because he couldn't afford insulin leads fight.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.